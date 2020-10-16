Montana GOP candidate attends concert linked to outbreak as state sees record number of COVID-19 infections

Health officials in Montana are sounding the alarm as the state sees a record number of increased COVID-19 cases threatening to overwhelm the local health care system. In total, there are now 21, 595 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Oct. 16. So far 235 people have died of the virus and 986 hospitalizations have occurred.

An outdoor concert held on Oct. 3 in Helena is now being blamed for several new COVID-19 cases in the state. Republican candidate for governor U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte attended the concert. The state did approve the event, but it took some heat as the COVID-19 public health regulations limit public events to less than 250 people.

Gianforte’s spokesperson said the candidate has not shown symptoms of the virus and that his health care provider did not recommend that he take a COVID-19 test.

I’ve had numerous contacts with @GregForMontana over the last few weeks. After news broke that he attended an event – without a mask – with confirmed COVID cases, I took a COVID-19 test in accordance with public health guidance. 1/2 — Mike Cooney (@CooneyforMT) October 16, 2020

While I await my results, my opponent is refusing to get tested. Congressman, this is about personal responsibility. Stop putting Montanans at risk. #mtgov #mtpol 2/2https://t.co/OvVeIxUj6S — Mike Cooney (@CooneyforMT) October 16, 2020