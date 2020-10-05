‘More evidence of a coverup’: CNN’s Stelter buries Kayleigh McEnany for ‘outrageous’ COVID spin

CNN’s Brian Stelter on Monday buried White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for continuing to interact with reporters without wearing a mask even after she’d been exposed repeatedly to the novel coronavirus.
While discussing McEnany’s positive COVID-19 test, Stelter said that many White House reporters were furious at how cavalier McEnany and other White House staffers have been about a disease that so far has killed 210,000 Americans.
“I don’t want to kick somebody when they’re down or sick, but her conduct was outrageous,” Stelter said. “It is more evidence of a coverup, more evidence of denialism at the White House, until you start coughing and can’t deny it any more.”
Stelter took particular exception to McEnany describing herself as an “essential worker” in her announcement that she contracted the disease.
“I think the idea she’s an essential worker is an insult to truck drivers, delivery workers, grocery clerks that are essential workers,” he said. “We know that Kayleigh McEnany can work from home like other press aides. Once again, the White House is more and more paralyzed by the virus.”
Watch the video below.
CNN correspondents reported on Monday that the spread of coronavirus at the White House has left the West Wing "effectively shut down."
The news of the dire situation at the White House came after Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and at least two other staffers tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
"The West Wing is effectively shut down now," CNN's Brianna Keilar reported. "The coronavirus outbreak at the White House got worse. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and two of her aides reveal that they have tested positive."
White House correspondent Jim Acosta offered additional details.
