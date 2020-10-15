More than 100 University of Chicago MBA students are in quarantine after COVID-19 outbreak
CHICAGO — The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business is temporarily shifting to online classes and more than 100 of its students are under quarantine after a COVID-19 outbreak was connected to a large, off-campus gathering where some didn’t wear masks.University of Chicago administrators shared the news in a schoolwide email Wednesday, saying Booth’s downtown and Hyde Park campuses will be closed for two weeks.A copy of the email provided by the school said officials “learned that within the last week a large group of full-time MBA students congregated off-campus on Chicago’s North S…
Sleepless nights, hair loss and cracked teeth: How pandemic stress takes its toll
In late March, shortly after New York state closed nonessential businesses and asked people to stay home, Ashley Laderer began waking each morning with a throbbing headache.“The pressure was so intense it felt like my head was going to explode,” recalled the 27-year-old freelance writer from Long Island.She tried spending less time on the computer and taking over-the-counter pain medication, but the pounding kept breaking through — a constant drumbeat to accompany her equally incessant worries about COVID-19.After a month and a half with a pounding headache, Ashley Laderer decided to visit a n... (more…)
US book stores launch ‘Boxed Out’ campaign against Amazon
The American Booksellers Association has launched an advertising campaign against Amazon to alert the public to what it calls the growing danger that book stores are under from the online goliath during the coronavirus pandemic.
The campaign, the first of its kind, was sparked by Amazon's "Prime Day" on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which Amazon offers bargains on products.
Since the pandemic began, 35 book stores belonging to the ABA have had to shut their doors for good, the association told AFP, adding that some 20 percent of independent bookstores are under threat of closure.
Coronaspeak has gone viral — and the English language may never be the same
This weekend, I’m having quarantinis with my quaranteam. It will be nice to be together in person, since we all have Zoom fatigue. We’ll meet outdoors, so no need for PPE, but we’ll still social distance. After all, we aren’t covidiots, and we sure don’t want a second wave. If we have to lock down to flatten the curve again, it would be a coronapocalypse.A year ago, that paragraph would have been unintelligible. Now, it’s as clear as a plexiglass shield.The eight-month-old pandemic has had such a huge impact on the English language that editors of the venerable Oxford English Dictionary have s... (more…)