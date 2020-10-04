More than 2,000 US-bound migrants abandon trek in Guatemala
Entre Rios (Guatemala) (AFP) – More than 2,000 migrants on Saturday dropped their bid to reach the United States after Guatemala threatened to expel them out of concern they might spread Covid-19.The group, mostly made up of Hondurans who set out last Thursday from San Pedro Sula, asked local authorities to help them return home, the Guatemalan president’s office told news media. An AFP journalist saw some being loaded into army trucks for the return trip.But some small groups said they remained determined to reach the US to escape the poverty and violence in their home country.Late Thursday, …
World
More than 2,000 US-bound migrants abandon trek in Guatemala
Entre Rios (Guatemala) (AFP) - More than 2,000 migrants on Saturday dropped their bid to reach the United States after Guatemala threatened to expel them out of concern they might spread Covid-19.The group, mostly made up of Hondurans who set out last Thursday from San Pedro Sula, asked local authorities to help them return home, the Guatemalan president's office told news media. An AFP journalist saw some being loaded into army trucks for the return trip.But some small groups said they remained determined to reach the US to escape the poverty and violence in their home country.Late Thursday, ... (more…)
Latest Headlines
On 10th birthday, Instagram no longer an escape from reality
Washington (AFP) - Artful photos of sunsets and ice cream are being challenged by more activist content on Instagram as it turns 10 years old in a time of social justice protests, climate crisis, and the pandemic.Founded in 2010 by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the app had one billion users two years and has grown fast since then, after first capturing the public's attention with its image filters, and easy photo editing and sharing tools.But playful pictures, once a hallmark of Instagram, are increasingly seen as off-key when people are "losing jobs, being sick, isolated and depressed, then... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Britain’s Boris Johnson says he’s had no lasting effects after Covid-19 infection
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that he felt "fitter than several butchers' dogs" after being infected with Covid-19 earlier this year and was sure coronavirus-stricken US President Donald Trump will be "fine."In his interview with the BBC, Johnson, who was moved to intensive care in April due to the coronavirus, said that he was not feeling any lingering effects. According to the BBC, Johnson has lost weight since in efforts to fight the virus.Also Sunday, Johnson pointed out that obesity can be a problem when it comes to fighting the coronavirus but did not specifically a... (more…)