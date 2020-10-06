Quantcast
More than a dozen restaurant workers under quarantine after catering Minnesota Trump fundraiser

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump speaks at the the International Association of Chiefs of Police (Fox News/screen grab)

13 restaurant workers who catered a Minnesota fundraiser featuring President Donald Trump last week are now under quarantine following potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.

CBS News reports that workers from Murray’s Restaurant in downtown Minneapolis will undergo a 14-day quarantine after catering a fundraiser with the COVID-infected president last Wednesday.

The restaurant said that while none of its workers have yet tested positive, it wanted its employees quarantined out of an abundance of caution.

“Our staff was there to work the party only and at no point did any staff come in close proximity to the president,” the restaurant said in a statement. “Upon learning of the president’s positive COVID-19 test, we immediately enacted a 14-day quarantine for all staff who worked the party. Additionally, each staff member who worked the party will be tested for COVID-19.”

Multiple Trump administration officials and allies, including the president himself, have tested positive for COVID-19 in just the last week.

In addition to the president, the disease has also infected first lady Melania Trump, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager Bill Stepien, White House aide Hope Hicks, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, White House press aide Chad Gilmartin, personal assistant Nicholas Luna, and Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Despite this, the president has been telling Americans for the past two days that they have nothing to fear from the virus, which so far has infected more than 7 million Americans and has claimed 210,000 American lives in just eight months.

