‘Moron’ Fox News host Laura Ingraham gets hilariously fact-checked after attack on ‘liberal governors’

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham tried to attack “liberal governors” with a photo of a vacant Washington Dulles International Airport check-in counter.

Dulles Airport midday. Think of all the lives and livelihoods liberal governors have destroyed with needless shutdowns and 24/7 panic pushing. Insane. pic.twitter.com/IIWJ7zXFnn — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 22, 2020

The problem for Ingraham became clear once the photo was expanded to show Lufthansa, a German airline company next to another check-in for Austrian Airlines.

Most of the rest of the world isn’t allowing travelers from the United States into their countries because the coronavirus is far more widespread.

In June, one man posted a video of himself at the Miami Airport in the International Terminal where he too was the only one around. By Ingraham’s logic, Gov. Ron DeSantis is just as bad as Virginia’s Democratic governor.

I’m the only person at Miami Airport international arrivals terminal on Monday at 10:30 pm pic.twitter.com/jfhAA1dBTP — VOTE HIM OUT NOV 3 (@FuatKircaali) June 23, 2020

Ingraham was hilariously ridiculed for the self-own by those saying she looked like a “dumba*s.”

See the responses in the tweets below:

Are you a dumbass? This is an international terminal. You can’t fly to Germany, Austria, etc right now. https://t.co/wWZVAkWCFp — Mark (@mark_1238) October 22, 2020

It's the international terminal, you fucking moron. And in case you haven't noticed, we aren't allowed to enter many other countries right now. Gee, I wonder why that is… https://t.co/45XTdjKQx6 — is it over yet? (@jakesauser) October 22, 2020

This is the international wing at Dulles.

I have flown @British_Airways out of this terminal.

US governors, liberal or conservative, have nothing to do with this.

Americans aren't welcome in Europe because trump has utterly failed to control covid in the US. https://t.co/mDYs37cvul — 🌊🌊🌊 TallyAnnaE 🌊 🌊🌊 (@TallyAnnaE) October 22, 2020

It's an International terminal… of course it's dead, no one wants us in their country right now. — Jephphy (@Jephphy) October 22, 2020

This is the international terminal, ya gaslighting propagandist. — Jamie G"ooseb"ump (@JamieGump) October 22, 2020

Ummm – this is the International Terminal. Thanks to the Herr Trump and his willful and dangerous ignorance while the virus spreads uncontrollably, Americans aren't welcome in most of the world. — Melody Alger (@alger_melody) October 22, 2020

Thanks to @realDonaldTrump mishandling of the pandemic, and horrible people like you helping him spread disinformation that is costing lives needlessly, Americans are not welcome to visit most other countries. That is why this photo of the INTERNATIONAL terminal is empty. — Like a miracle, it will disappear… (@Antiprop2017) October 22, 2020

Our passports are coasters you dumb dangerous dingo..international terminal but cry more — Jmc (@jmmcg1959) October 22, 2020

I believe this is what you and your people call “fake news.” You’re at the damn international terminal. Your President’s response to COVID-19 caused this, not liberal governors. https://t.co/wKCCOghWr9 — Jerel Hendricks (@Ol_Rel) October 22, 2020

If Trump would have handled Covid better, we wouldn't be banned from traveling to other countries. This is the international terminal. Nice try Laura! — Carolina Blue (@greenpatchgrp) October 22, 2020

The international section of the main terminal at Dulles is usually empty when no international departure is ready for check in. Most international departures are in the morning and the evening, not midday. I’m sure the midfield terminals looked a lot different. — Corbly, Jon (@Corb_The_Lesser) October 22, 2020

Just realized this is the international terminal, which is empty because most other countries have banned us from entering their countries due to our horrendous handling of COVID. Incredible. https://t.co/jrMhnryvg7 — strings and sealing wax (@22_over7) October 22, 2020

LOL gotta love getting called out by ppl who know this is clearly the international terminal… what are you they feeding you ppl in the cafeteria over there at Faux News? pic.twitter.com/a17ovUw3pF — Ross 🌱🏳️‍🌈♉ (@iofrah80) October 22, 2020

Right? Has she never been to an international terminal before? — Rajini Rao (@madamscientist) October 22, 2020

What an epic self-own to post a pic of the international terminal, which isn't empty because of lockdowns, but rather because nearly every country in the world has blocked US travelers due to Trump's incompetent handling of the pandemic!! — Listen occasionally, you may learn something… (@LotaInsLotaOuts) October 22, 2020

This is a photo of international airline counters for carriers, including Austrian and Lufthansa. Germany and Austria currently have tight restrictions on U.S. travelers, for instance, so it’s not clear how any governor’s political party or state regulations would affect that. https://t.co/gIn8M7RTAy — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) October 22, 2020

