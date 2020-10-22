Quantcast
‘Moron’ Fox News host Laura Ingraham gets hilariously fact-checked after attack on ‘liberal governors’

Laura Ingraham speaking at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham tried to attack “liberal governors” with a photo of a vacant Washington Dulles International Airport check-in counter.

The problem for Ingraham became clear once the photo was expanded to show Lufthansa, a German airline company next to another check-in for Austrian Airlines.

Most of the rest of the world isn’t allowing travelers from the United States into their countries because the coronavirus is far more widespread.

In June, one man posted a video of himself at the Miami Airport in the International Terminal where he too was the only one around. By Ingraham’s logic, Gov. Ron DeSantis is just as bad as Virginia’s Democratic governor.

Ingraham was hilariously ridiculed for the self-own by those saying she looked like a “dumba*s.”

See the responses in the tweets below:

