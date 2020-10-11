Mother survives 5 bullets while shielding her 3 young children from gunfire
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — When gunmen rushed her car while stopped at a red light in West Palm Beach, Diamond Ware leaned over her back seat to shield her three young children from flying bullets. The 24-year-old mother was shot five times — but survived.The driver of the car, Demetrius McDonald, who was also hit by a bullet, told police he was driving his family west on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and was stopped at a red light.Three men he said he did not recognize got out of a white Chevrolet Malibu and opened fire on his car, police said.McDonald had a gun, too, and fired back before he sped …
Trump claims in COVID interview he’s taking ‘strong look’ at existence of UFOs
A Fox News interview with President Donald Trump ended on an odd noted on Sunday after the host asked if the president was aware of unidentified flying objects (UFOs).
The interview, which had largely focused on Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, took a strange turn with just seconds to go.
"I've got to ask you this final question," Fox News host Maria Bartiromo announced. "Can you explain why the Department of Defense has set up a UFO task force?"
"Mr. President, as we wrap up here, are there UFOs?" she wondered.
"Well, I'm going to have to check on that," Trump replied. "I mean, I've heard that. I heard that two days ago. So I'll check on that. I'll take a good strong look at that."
CNN’s Tapper trashes Trump as a ‘vector of disease’ in scorching closing commentary
CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper raked Donald Trump over the coals during his closing comments on Sunday for heading out on the campaign trail despite still being sick with the coronavirus.
After pointing out how members of the president's cabinet are doing all they can to use their departments to help the president's faltering re-election campaign, Tapper slammed the president for putting the health of his fans at risk.
"One of President Trump's skills during this era has been to behave with so little regard to basic decency, that those who try to uphold the standards get accused of being partisan," Tapper stated. "Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just admitted this week he hasn't gone to the White House in months because of how the president and his team there behave with so little regard for basic health and safety guidelines."
2020 Election
Trump announces he’s ‘immune’ and can’t get COVID ‘for maybe a long time, maybe a short time’
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is "immune" from COVID-19 and that it could last for "a lifetime."
"It seems like I'm immune so I can go way out of a basement," Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "Because you have to run a country, you have to get out of a basement. It looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows. But I'm immune."
"So the president is in very good shape to fight the battle," he said.
Watch the video below from Fox News.