MSNBC doc breaks down the ‘house on fire’ coronavirus scenario that may hit before the election
America is “losing” the battle against COVID-19, a top medical expert explained on MSNBC on Wednesday.
“Deadline: White House” anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota.
“I just keep coming back to the fact that we have a hell of a problem with coronavirus right now and we continue to be averted into these kinds of issues and not addressing what happens,” Dr. Osterholm explained.
“We’re seeing a major increase in cases,” he noted. “I think that within a few weeks to — clearly by the time of the election this country, could very well be far in excess of new cases per day than we saw earlier this summer when we were a house on fire. I don’t think we’re understanding it.”
The guest did have praise for Wallace’s coverage of the pandemic.
“What we need to do is in public health we need to understand on the ground we are losing this battle and more and more every day. That’s what we need to focus on and I appreciate that you have focused on that a lot on this show and that’s what we need to continue to do,” Dr. Osterholm noted.
