MSNBC host shuts down Trump adviser’s deflection: ‘Hunter Biden isn’t running for president’

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on Thursday asked White House trade adviser Peter Navarro if President Donald Trump should disclose which lender he owes $421 million to.

“From a national security perspective, do you think we need to know who President Trump personally owes $400 million to in the next four years?” Ruhle asked. “It would be normal to disclose who they owe that money to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Navarro appeared to interpret the question as an attack on the president.

“Do you think we ought to know more about Hunter Biden’s laptop?” the trade adviser replied. “So let’s not go there. We’ve had a really good conversation for your viewers. I think when we stick on the policy, I think that’s really important. At this stage, if we can just — as we do the closing arguments on each side — stay on policy, I think that’d be really good.”

“Absolutely,” Ruhle agreed. “We should note that Hunter Biden isn’t running for president. That argument has been debunked. And I raised it because you mentioned national security issues.”

With that, Ruhle ended the interview.

Watch the video below from MSNBC.