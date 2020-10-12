‘Nancy Pelosi has won’: Andrew Yang says Democrats should grab COVID relief from Trump while he’s vulnerable
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has President Donald Trump in a good position on the COVID-19 relief talks — and should close the deal now.
“Pain is spreading,” said Yang. “The food bank lines are stretching on for miles and hours in places that before, it did not see that kind of need and desperation. I hear from people every day about the fact that they can’t make rent or pay for groceries or they don’t know where they’re going to be able to get the money to put gas in their car. And we can prevent this.”
“We have a deal that’s on the table right now from President Trump,” said Yang. “$1.8 trillion, that would extend federal unemployment weekly benefit of $400 a week to Americans who are struggling. $1200 in cash to households. $300 million-plus to state and local governments. This is a great deal. Nancy Pelosi has won. All she has to do now is take the win for the American people.”
“Americans might not see relief until after the holidays if we don’t get this done right now,” added Yang. “And if you think about it from the perspective of politics, when is the pressure going to be higher on the president than right now to deliver for the American people? It won’t. Right now, he’s desperate for any catalyst to show that he’s actually coming through, so we have him where we want him. We just need say yes.”
2020 Election
GOP senators are ‘realizing’ they’re ‘towing a Trump-shaped anchor’ with 21 days until the election
Election Day 2020 is 21 days away and vulnerable senators are being called out in every direction regarding their support (or lack thereof) of President Donald J. Trump.
CNN sounded the GOP alarm bell Monday morning with a new video montage.
"We are three weeks until Election Day and many Republican senators are fighting for their political lives," Brianna Keilar said. "As they struggle to stay afloat, they're coming to the realization that they are towing a President Trump-shaped anchor and starting to distance themselves."
View the video below.
‘Let me translate that into English’: CNN’s Toobin cracks Amy Coney Barrett’s legal code words
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Monday used quotes from a recent Amy Coney Barrett speech to explain what she's really trying to signal when it comes to her own judicial philosophy.
While discussing Barrett's Senate confirmation hearings this week, CNN played a video of Barrett talking at the White House in which she cited her past work for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia as formative of her views on the role of the judiciary.
"I clerked for Justice Scalia more than 20 years ago, but the lessons I learned still resonate," she said. "His judicial philosophy is mine too: A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold."