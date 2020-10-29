NASA says probe successfully stowed sample from asteroid
NASA said Thursday its robotic spacecraft Osiris-Rex was able to stow a rock and dust sample scooped up from the asteroid Bennu, after a flap that had wedged open put the mission at risk.
“We are here to announce today that we’ve successfully completed that operation,” said Rich Burns, the mission’s project manager.
The probe is on a mission to collect fragments that scientists hope will help unravel the origins of our solar system, but hit a snag after it picked up too big of a sample.
Fragments from the asteroid’s surface in a collector at the end of the probe’s three-meter (10-foot) arm had been slowly escaping into space because some rocks prevented the compartment from closing completely.
That arm is what came into contact with Bennu for a few seconds last Tuesday in the culmination of a mission launched from Earth some four years ago.
On Thursday, NASA said it had been able a day earlier to maneuver the robotic arm holding the leaking particles to a storage capsule near the center of the spacecraft, drop off the sample and close the capsule’s lid.
It was a delicate two-day procedure, requiring the team at each step to assess images and data from the previous step.
The probe is 200 million miles (320 million kilometers) away, so it takes 18.5 minutes for its transmissions to reach Earth, and any signal from the control room requires the same amount of time to reach Osiris-Rex.
“My heart breaks for loss of sample,” said Dante Lauretta, the mission’s chief scientist, but he noted that they had successfully stowed hundreds of grams (several ounces) of fragments, far in excess of their minimum goal.
“Now we can look forward to receiving the sample here on Earth and opening up that capsule,” he said.
Osiris-Rex is set to come home in September 2023, hopefully with the largest sample returned from space since the Apollo era.
© 2020 AFP
WATCH: ‘Access Hollywood’ tape immortalized by comedian Sarah Cooper — with Helen Mirren as Billy Bush
Dame Helen Mirren guest stars in a recreation of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape of Donald Trump bragging about committing sexual assault to Billy Bush.
The scene is from Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper's new Netflix special "Everything is Fine." Mirren plays Bush, while Cooper does her widely-praised Trump lip-syncing.
"Mirren is one of several A-list guest stars in the special, which also features Aubrey Plaza, Jon Hamm, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others. Everything's Fine was assembled quickly over the last few months in order to release it ahead of the 2020 election, and includes various sketches tackling our current political and apocalyptic-seeming moment," Entertainment Weekly reported Thursday.
2020 Election
Right-wing judges threaten to toss Minnesota ballots that don’t arrive by Election Day — even if they were sent on time
On Thursday, a three-judge panel for the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals tossed out a consent decree protecting mail-in ballots in Minnesota that arrive later than Election Day, as long as they are postmarked by that date.
The 2-1 order, issued by judges appointed by George W. Bush and Donald Trump, argues that the Minnesota Secretary of State usurped the authority of the legislature. The decision does not automatically throw out ballots that arrive late — but orders state election officials to set them aside, and suggests that they could be invalidated after the election.
Here is a link to the order.
Senior DHS official slams Twitter after being locked out of account for ‘hate speech’
On Thursday, Politico reported that Customs and Border Protection chief Mark Morgan lashed out at Twitter during a news conference on border wall construction, complaining that they had briefly locked his account under "hate speech" policies for tweeting his support of the wall.
The original tweet in question had stated that "every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, sexual predators and drugs from entering our country."