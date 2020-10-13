National Guard ‘available’ in US capital in case of election unrest
Reserve troops of the US National Guard will be available for deployment in the US capital in case of trouble following the November 3 elections, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said Tuesday.
“There have been no requests from other agencies to support at this time, but we’re always available to support” the city’s police department of other federal agencies, McCarthy said at a press conference.
McCarthy, who has ultimate command of the National Guard in the nation’s capital, defended the use of reservist troops during protests against police brutality and racism over the summer.
An inquiry has been launched into the actions of the National Guard during a heavy-handed crowd dispersal operation in Washington in June.
“We don’t police America’s streets,” said McCarthy. “We support law enforcement, whether that is at the federal or state, local levels.”
President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly made unsubstantiated warnings that his rival Democrats are plotting election fraud, has called on his supporters to turn up at polling stations and to “protect” ballots, raising fears of clashes if the race turns out to be very close.
On June 1, National Guard helicopters flew very low over anti-racism protesters close to the White House to try to disperse them, ripping the branches off trees and whipping other debris over streets.
The technique was criticized as it is usually only deployed on overseas theaters of combat to break up threatening crowds.
McCarthy said an internal Pentagon investigation into the incident had been wrapped up and the findings sent to the inspector general of the Department of Defense, and that their release was “imminent.”
Trump was accused of trying to politicize the military after the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper accompanied him as he walked to a photo op by a church near the White House this summer, just after police had charged protestors to clear the square.
While the Army has been trying to play down any apparent politicization of its role, Trump campaign ads appeared this week showing the president with the two military chiefs at his side.
General Milley let it be known that he had not given his authorization for the use of his image in a political campaign advertisement.
2020 Election
WATCH: GOP Senator reads ‘mean tweets’ about Amy Coney Barrett: ‘One called you a white colonizer’
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) used some of his time during the hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett Tuesday to read what he referred to as "mean tweets" against the judicial nominee.
"Behind the curtains, we're hearing all kinds of things about you," Tillis said. "One called you a 'white colonizer' for actually adoption two Haitian children. We have another one calling you a 'handsmaid in a clown car' and it will be submitted for the record, but the profanity used in there..."
2020 Election
‘We are in serious trouble’: A close presidential race puts Michigan on edge
In 2016, Donald Trump’s upset victory in Michigan was key to his winning the White House. This year, Joe Biden is counting on bringing the state back into the Democratic fold. Traveling across the Midwestern battleground, FRANCE 24 met voters on both sides who are bracing for catastrophe if their candidate loses.
Four years ago, Hillary Clinton lost Michigan by a whisker. The Democrat was favored to win the state, but ended up losing it by less than 11,000 votes, opening Donald Trump’s path to electoral college victory.
Joe Biden is determined to avoid the same fate. As of October 12, the Democratic candidate leads Michigan by seven points in the polls, according to Real Clear Politics. To ensure that lead holds, his campaign is attempting a balancing act, between turning out voters of color in the state’s big cities and stemming losses in overwhelmingly white, conservative rural areas.
2020 Election
Florida Republican caught on tape won’t stand trial on Election Day — felony charge dismissed: report
The strange situation of a Florida man standing trial and standing for office on the same day has been avoided.
"Fred Hawkins, a candidate for a Florida House seat that includes part of Polk County, is apparently no longer facing a criminal trial on Election Day," The Ledger reported Tuesday.
"Hawkins’ campaign spokeswoman, Christina Johnson, said he had reached an agreement with the Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office to have the felony charge he was facing dismissed. Hawkins, a former Osceola County commissioner, was arrested last November after a dispute outside a meeting of a homeowners' association in Kissimmee," the newspaper explained.