Navalny accuses Putin of being behind his poisoning
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has accused President Vladimir Putin of being behind his poisoning, in his first interview published since he left the German hospital where he was treated.
“I assert that Putin is behind this act, I don’t see any other explanation,” he told the German weekly Der Spiegel, which published extracts from the interview on its website Thursday.
Navalny was evacuated to Berlin for treatment after he collapsed in August while on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow after a campaign trip to support opposition candidates in local elections.
The Kremlin critic was discharged just over a week ago and his first comments to the press came as European leaders were holding a summit during which the question of a response to Russia may be raised over the Kremlin critic’s case.
Germany, which holds the presidency of the EU, has said toxicology tests show he was poisoned by the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.
France and Sweden have independently corroborated Germany’s findings.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has also warned Moscow of possible sanctions if it failed to thoroughly investigate the case.
In a sign of how seriously she was taking the case, the German leader paid a visit to Navalny in the Berlin hospital Charite where he was receiving treatment.
The Kremlin has firmly denied allegations of involvement and accused Western leaders of launching a disinformation campaign over the opposition leader’s illness.
Instead, it pointed to tests carried out by Russian doctors who first treated Navalny showing no toxic substances.
– Long rehabilitation –
Navalny was finally discharged on September 22 after spending 32 days in the Charite hospital in the German capital, including 24 days in intensive care.
The Kremlin critic has been active on social media since being brought out of the coma.
Posting a photograph of himself sitting on a Berlin bench, Navalny said on Instagram last week he was far from fully recovered and would require rehabilitation.
“The plans are always simple: a physiotherapist every day. Possibly a rehabilitation centre. Stand on one leg. Take back control of my fingers completely. Maintain balance,” he wrote.
In a separate blog post, he had also said that the three European labs had found Novichok “in and on my body”.
He noted that Russia had still not opened an investigation but that he “did not expect anything else.”
Navalny’s poisoning has heightened tensions between Russia and the West, in particular aggravating the relationship with Germany.
Merkel had always insisted on keeping channels of dialogue open with Moscow but she has sharpened her tone lately, with Navalny’s case coming a year after a murder in a central Berlin park that German prosecutors say was ordered by Russia.
Navalny aides said that German experts found Novichok on a water bottle taken from the hotel room where he stayed before being taken ill.
The bottle appears to have been key evidence for Germany’s conclusion that the lawyer and outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin was poisoned with the deadly nerve agent.
Novichok was also used to poison ex-double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England, in 2018. He survived.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump’s debate performance showcased the only thing his cult cares about
The kid is in his room playing video games. Mom calls to him that it's time to do chores and homework.
The kid's head is in the game, a first person shooter. He's in a tank mowing down everyone in his path. There's some heroic theme to the game but the details don't matter. All he knows is he's on the side of everything right, righteous and mighty. It's his call of duty, and now his mom is saying duty calls. Fuck that!
Still playing, he brays at his mom through his bedroom door, spouting whatever to get her to back off. He pouts, moans, whines, bleats, blasts, snarls, barks, scolds, preaches, condemns, threatens — to him it's all just noises to keep his pathway clear, the airhorn of intransigence.
2020 Election
Trump gave the go-ahead for his supporters to commit a wave of ‘election-related violence’: report
On Thursday, writing for The Daily Beast, Kelly Weill reported that President Donald Trump's nod to the Proud Boys at the first presidential debate has election officials worried he is opening the floodgates for vigilantes to engage in voter intimidation — or possibly violence.
"During the debate, Trump appeared to tell the far-right paramilitary group the Proud Boys to 'stand by' and urged fans to 'go into the polls and watch very carefully' for voter fraud, an exceedingly rare phenomenon Trump has crafted into a cornerstone of his political identity," reported Weill. "If the prospect of election-related violence was already looming over the first presidential contest since Trump effectively welcomed the paramilitary far-right into the Republican Party, the debate made the alarm bells ring even louder."
2020 Election
Growing number of Americans willing to justify political violence: Surveys
A new survey found an alarming uptick in the number of Americans who believe violence may be justified to achieve their political goals.
Researchers conducted a series of polls, which they reported to Politico, that showed one in three Americans who identify as either Democrat or Republican believe violence could be justified to achieve their partisan goals.
The acceptance of political violence has grown in recent months, according to the researchers, who found in September that 44 percent of Republicans and 41 percent of Democrats said there would be at least “a little” justification for violence if the other party's presidential nominee won the Nov. 3 election.