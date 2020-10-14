Navy SEAL who took out Osama bin Laden slams Trump for pushing conspiracy theory that he killed a ‘body double’

The former Navy SEAL known for his role in the operation that killed Osama bin Laden spoke out against President Trump for amplifying a conspiracy theory that claims it was a body double of bin Laden that was shot, not the actual Al Qaeda leader.
“Very brave men said good bye to their kids to go kill Osama bin Laden. We were given the order by President Obama,” Robert O’Neill, who claims to be the one who fired the shot that killed bin Laden, tweeted. “It was not a body double. Thank you Mr. President.”
“S**t. I just found out that I killed Osama bin Johnson. Drinks are on me, I guess…” he later tweeted sarcastically.
This Tuesday, Trump retweeted a post that claimed former President Barack Obama and his Vice President Joe Biden staged the operation that took out bin Laden. “Hiden Biden and Obama may have had Seal Team 6 killed! EXPLOSIVE: CIA Whistleblower Exposes Biden’s Alleged Role with the Deaths of Seal Team- Claims to have Documented Proof. RETWEET!!!” the tweet read.
