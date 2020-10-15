NBC has been ‘conned and manipulated’ into agreeing to give Trump a townhall: Carl Bernstein
Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein slammed NBC News on Thursday over their decision to host a town hall with President Donald Trump at the exact time as a previously scheduled town hall with Joe Biden on ABC.
“NBC News, one of the premier networks, has abrogated the public trust and — for reasons that are absolutely inexplicable except commercial ones — has allowed this presentation to go forward on this schedule, which serves the interests of one of the two candidates instead of the interest of the people of the United States,” Bernstein said during an appearance on CNN.
“I was the ABC bureau chief in Washington in 1980 and 81. And at the time, myself and the two other bureau chiefs from CBS and NBC established a rule that we would not take on our air events from the president of the United States — Carter and then Reagan — that had a sly political tinge. The idea was that we would not be manipulated by the president into giving airtime on the president’s demands instead of journalistic principles.”
“And that precedent that we established back in 1980 with NBC News has now been abrogated by NBC News in such a way that they’re going to be hurt by this. It is a shame, and they ought to take some actions over there and say, look, we’re going to reschedule this thing even at this late hour. If Donald Trump walks and doesn’t want to come on the air at a later time, then the hell with it,” Bernstein continued.
“But there is no journalistic reason whatsoever to undermine the interest of the people of the united states by favoring one candidate, which is what’s happening here. This is really to enable Donald Trump to crow, oh, I got the better ratings and all the rest. This isn’t about a rating contest. That’s not what these debates and town halls are all about. NBC ought to be reconsidering their decision, even at this late hour because they have been conned and manipulated.”
Watch video below:
2020 Election
‘He doesn’t deserve four more years’: Here’s why Trump losing support from many 2016 voters
Some of President Donald Trump's supporters in North Carolina are sick of his act.
Political strategists found at the start of the year many reluctant 2016 Trump voters were willing to back him for re-election, but the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic crisis have drained much of that support, reported McClatchy.
“I just feel so passionately about the fact he does not deserve another four years in office,” said 69-year-old Jay Copan, a registered independent from suburban Raleigh. “We’ve done the four years with him, and he’s shown what he can do and what he can’t do. He just does not deserve another four years.”
2020 Election
Here are 4 ways Biden team’s response to positive COVID test shows the breadth of Trumpworld’s incompetence
The Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns' response to the COVID-19 pandemic have differed vastly and their handling of internal outbreaks varies just as greatly.
On Thursday morning, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign announced that two staffers for vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) tested positive for coronavirus. The campaign confirmed that Harris' team has grounded all campaign travel despite her testing negative for latest COVID test and not being in close contact with the two infected staffers.
"Regardless, out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign's commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris's travel through Sunday, October 18th, but she will keep a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time," the statement read. "She will return to in-person campaigning on Monday, October 19th. This is the sort of conduct we have continuously modeled in this campaign."
2020 Election
Eric Trump mocked for declaring ‘the polls are wrong’ — and using boater parade footage as proof
Eric Trump on Thursday tried to buck up his father's supporters -- but ended up getting brutally mocked instead.
In a Thursday afternoon tweet, Trump declared that "the polls are wrong" and posted footage of a Trump boater parade as proof.
The Trump campaign has regularly pointed to boater parades, which often feature supporters who own pricey power yachts, as evidence that they have enthusiasm on their side.
However, as many of Trump's Twitter followers pointed out, the vast majority of Americans do not own a yacht, which means the boater parades are not likely indicative of the president's electoral fortunes.