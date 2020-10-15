Quantcast
NBC news chief slammed for ‘absurd’ claim that Trump town hall was ‘motivated only by fairness’

1 min ago

Donald Trump and Joe Biden (AFP)

When NBC announced that they’d be hosting a town hall featuring President Trump on the same night ABC is hosting a town hall with Joe Biden, the backlash was swift, with people accusing the network of giving Trump “exactly what he wants” by helping him to overshadow Biden.

In a statement released this Thursday, NBCU news chief Cesar Conde said that if the network were to move the Trump town hall to a later time slot so as to not conflict with Biden’s town hall, “we would be violating our commitment to offer both campaigns access to the same audience and the same forum.”

That explanation didn’t go over so well with some who were critical of the initial decision.

2020 Election

Latest election stunt proves Uber and Lyft are their own worst political enemies

11 mins ago

October 15, 2020

Like so much about politics today, the debate around Uber and Lyft’s Proposition 22 in California has quickly become polarized. Simplistic media narratives like “Silicon Valley versus labor unions,” or Uber’s self-serving argument that its drivers prefer flexibility over security, leave voters confused and torn.

But there is a more complex historical reality lurking beneath the headlines. Yes, the future of work is changing, and the labor laws must adapt, as the CEOs of Uber and Lyft asserted recently in a joint op-ed. Yet these companies have consistently missed numerous opportunities to act as good-faith partners for their drivers, and for society in general.

Pro-Trump ‘Scam PAC’ sites shut down by FBI for possible fraud

35 mins ago

October 15, 2020

A pro-Trump political action committee is under investigation for fraud.

Two websites associated with the Keep America Great Committee have been taken down and replaced with a placeholder message from the FBI, which is asking possible fraud victims to contact investigators through the hashtag #kagc, reported The Daily Beast.

“This domain … has been seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation pursuant to a federal seizure warrant,” the message reads. “If you donated to the Keep American [sic] Great Committee you may be a victim of fraud.”

CDC ‘demoralized’ after Trump White House forces ‘line-by-line edits to official health guidance’

43 mins ago

October 15, 2020

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are feeling "demoralized" because Trump officials have been imposing "line-by-line edits" to their official health recommendations during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the CDC has been subjected to extraordinary pressure from the Trump White House that has included edits aimed at "altering language written by CDC scientists on church choirs, social distancing in bars and restaurants as well as internal summaries of public-health reports."

