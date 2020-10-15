NBC news chief slammed for ‘absurd’ claim that Trump town hall was ‘motivated only by fairness’

When NBC announced that they’d be hosting a town hall featuring President Trump on the same night ABC is hosting a town hall with Joe Biden, the backlash was swift, with people accusing the network of giving Trump “exactly what he wants” by helping him to overshadow Biden.

In a statement released this Thursday, NBCU news chief Cesar Conde said that if the network were to move the Trump town hall to a later time slot so as to not conflict with Biden’s town hall, “we would be violating our commitment to offer both campaigns access to the same audience and the same forum.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That explanation didn’t go over so well with some who were critical of the initial decision.

This is absurd. A while back, NBC offered both candidates a town hall. Only Biden took them up on it. Then Trump bailed on the 2nd debate, and the ABC town hall with Biden was announced last week. NBC's story is they made a "commitment" to let Trump counterprogram Biden? Huh? 🧐 https://t.co/gwrgwmvDVt — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) October 15, 2020

Remember the name Cesar Conde — he’s a piece of shit. https://t.co/ttbsvp7rMp — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

how is this fair to voters, one person can't watch both at the same time! — Corn Pop (@ExplainltToMe) October 15, 2020

Fairness would be to air at a different time or different day so people can see both instead of making people choose. Fairness would be not to air him at all since you give him so much free air-time already. You didn't learn a damn thing from 2016! You are just about ratings.SMH — Kristi (@kristiwelshies) October 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If only NBC News head Cesar Conde had some influence over when NBC airs this event. https://t.co/m5MHr70lAw — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Fairness would be to schedule the Trump town hall for a different night. But Cesar Conde picked a horse in the ratings competition and it's Trump. https://t.co/H2cJ6Dijr1 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) October 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Update: my Mom just finished Mass and is now calling @NBCNews. Not going to go well for Trump appeaser Cesar Conde and crew. 😮 — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) October 15, 2020

How can they access THE SAME audience and THE SAME forum, on TWO DIFFERENT channels, at THE SAME TIME? I am sorry @cesarconde_, but this is *the worst* bullshit doublespeak I have ever heard. AND, after decades in media, THAT is saying something. https://t.co/EuROwVncWJ — (((evan shapiro))) (@eshap) October 15, 2020