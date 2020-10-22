Quantcast
Connect with us

NBC News fires back at Tucker Carlson for ‘dangerously and dishonestly’ attacking a journalist

Published

53 mins ago

on

Fox News host Tucker Carlson (screen grab)

On Wednesday night, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson brought on a guest, Darren Beattie — a former speechwriter for the president — to slam NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny for her story on harassment campaigns that Donald Trump supporters have conducted online. And NBC News, in an official statement issued on Thursday, struck out to “vigorously” defend Zadrozny.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC News said, “Over the past several years, journalists from news organizations around the world have put themselves at risk in order to shine a light in the dark corners of society and the internet — specifically, in the realm of conspiracy theories and online extremism. Last night on Fox News Channel, Tucker Carlson dangerously and dishonestly targeted one of those journalists: Brandy Zadrozny. Brandy represents the best of investigative journalism and of NBC News. She is relentlessly well-researched and sophisticated in her understanding of disinformation and conspiracy theories on the internet and within some social media communities.”

NBC News went on to say, “Fox News has chosen to smear Brandy. In doing so, they have shamefully encouraged harassment and worse. Fortunately, any effort to intimidate Brandy is doomed to failure. NBC News couldn’t be prouder of Brandy, and we will continue to vigorously support her work.”

Beattie left the White House in 2018 after CNN reported that in 2016, he had attended an event that included white nationalists. The former Trump speechwriter has accused Zadrozny of using “data search engines to dox the personal information of anonymous Trump supporters online.” But Ben Collins, one of Zadrozny’s colleagues at NBC News, tweeted that Beattie seriously distorted Zadrozny’s reporting.

On Wednesday night, Collins tweeted, “Tucker Carlson is devoting an entire segment to attacking my colleague, Brandy Zadrozny, for doing actual reporting, like using public records to confirm identities of people who create harassment campaigns. It’s disgraceful. She’s the best reporter I know. I’m with her 1000%.”

Collins, in a Twitter thread, went on to say, “That was a hideously unethical segment by Tucker Carlson, framing using basic reporting tools like public records searches as some sort of evil act. To do it to a mom, and one of the best people I know, is disgusting. I won’t forget it.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fox News host predicts impeachment for President Biden — right after inauguration

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Fox News' host Greg Gutfeld ranted on Thursday that the day after Vice President Joe Biden is inaugurated that Republicans should impeach him.

Yelling into the camera, Gutfeld ranted that Trump got rid of ISIS and stopped North Korea from setting off nuclear weapons, both of which aren't true.

"So, now we're all talking about are "words, words, words' as opposed to Joe Biden's deeds," he continued. "There's a foreign policy issue we should discuss. He has compromised himself. And to Jesse's point, once -- If he actually wins, impeachment proceedings start the day after inauguration."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Nicolle Wallace blasts Trump’s fake ‘manliness’ for refusing to protect his key supporters

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace blasted President Donald Trump for not caring about his staff much less "his own godd*mn supporters."

Speaking with conservative Charlie Sykes and Democratic strategist Basil Smikle, Wallace showed a new Lincoln Project ad with Sam Elliott about fathers and sons and what it means to be a "man of family and faith."

"Above all they taught us to own up to it when we did something wrong," the ad says before showing a video of Trump saying he doesn't accept responsibility for the failures of the coronavirus.

https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1319247130809278464

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Missouri’s GOP governor ignored warnings — and caught COVID himself

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is one of the nation’s leading Donald Trump acolytes, right down to refusing to issue a statewide mandate to wear what he has termed “danged masks.”

Like Trump, Parson and his wife Teresa both contracted the COVID-19 virus, thankfully recovering, but only to emerge unbowed as if there was nothing to see here. He won’t consider mask mandates to this day, even as Missouri remains one of the top-spiking states in the nation.

Now, Parson’s Trump-worship has taken an even more pathetic turn. Like the boss man, it turns out he wasn’t about to be deterred by some snowflake concerns over a potential super-spreader setting.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE