Quantcast
Connect with us

New evidence suggests Trump gave COVID to Hope Hicks – and not the other way around

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump kisses hope hicks goodbye
Donald Trump and Hope Hicks (Photo: Screen capture)

The narrative that former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 and then passed it on to President Donald J. Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, has a few flaws. And here’s why.

Hicks reportedly traveled with Trump on Air Force One after testing negative for COVID-19 Tuesday for the debate in Cleveland. She was spotted without a mask. As his confidant and counselor, Hicks joined Trump at campaign stops in Ohio and Minnesota before testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Trump tested positive for COVID-19 two days later – on Friday – if the timeline is accurate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel reportedly received a positive test on Wednesday afternoon after accompanying Trump to campaign events the week prior.

This visual guide published by The New York Times reveals a stunning interpretation of how and when the virus spread.

Hicks, a 31-year-old former model and employee of the Trump Organization, was Trump’s longest-serving political aide at the time of her resignation in 2018. Before returning to the White House in 2020, she worked as chief communications officer and executive vice president at Fox Corporation where she reportedly made close to $1.9 million.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Chris Christie hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting coronavirus

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump haunted by the ghost of dead friend, scared he won’t leave the hospital alive: Pulitzer Prize-winner

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

In a new interview with The New Yorker, Pulitzer Prize-winning White House correspondent Maggie Haberman revealed new details regarding President Donald J. Trump's state of mind as he fights to recover from COVID-19.

Haberman said that Trump's "friend Stanley Chera, who was a real-estate magnate in New York, died [of the coronavirus, in April]. Chera was older than Trump is and was in worse physical shape than Trump is, and Chera got very, very sick, very quickly, and basically went into the hospital and never came out."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Proud Boys’ founder rallies Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center: report

Published

60 mins ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

The founder of a controversial right-wing organization that Donald Trump refused to condemn during Tuesday night's presidential campaign rallied supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center as the president remained hospitalized inside.

Trump was airlifted from the White House on Friday and is one of a growing number of top Republicans who have caught COVID-19.

UPDATE: Here are individuals linked to WH who have tested positive for COVID-19Chris Christie (*new)President TrumpMelania TrumpHope HicksKellyanne ConwaySen. Mike Lee (R-UT)Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)Bill StepienSen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)Ronna McDanielRev. John Jenkins

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE