New evidence suggests Trump gave COVID to Hope Hicks – and not the other way around
The narrative that former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 and then passed it on to President Donald J. Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, has a few flaws. And here’s why.
Hicks reportedly traveled with Trump on Air Force One after testing negative for COVID-19 Tuesday for the debate in Cleveland. She was spotted without a mask. As his confidant and counselor, Hicks joined Trump at campaign stops in Ohio and Minnesota before testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Trump tested positive for COVID-19 two days later – on Friday – if the timeline is accurate.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel reportedly received a positive test on Wednesday afternoon after accompanying Trump to campaign events the week prior.
This visual guide published by The New York Times reveals a stunning interpretation of how and when the virus spread.
Hicks, a 31-year-old former model and employee of the Trump Organization, was Trump’s longest-serving political aide at the time of her resignation in 2018. Before returning to the White House in 2020, she worked as chief communications officer and executive vice president at Fox Corporation where she reportedly made close to $1.9 million.
This story suggests it’s more likely Trump infected Hicks with coronavirus than the other way around https://t.co/7xRcw7ywO0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 3, 2020
Breaking Banner
Chris Christie hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting coronavirus
2020 Election
Trump haunted by the ghost of dead friend, scared he won’t leave the hospital alive: Pulitzer Prize-winner
In a new interview with The New Yorker, Pulitzer Prize-winning White House correspondent Maggie Haberman revealed new details regarding President Donald J. Trump's state of mind as he fights to recover from COVID-19.
Haberman said that Trump's "friend Stanley Chera, who was a real-estate magnate in New York, died [of the coronavirus, in April]. Chera was older than Trump is and was in worse physical shape than Trump is, and Chera got very, very sick, very quickly, and basically went into the hospital and never came out."
Breaking Banner
‘Proud Boys’ founder rallies Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center: report
The founder of a controversial right-wing organization that Donald Trump refused to condemn during Tuesday night's presidential campaign rallied supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center as the president remained hospitalized inside.
Trump was airlifted from the White House on Friday and is one of a growing number of top Republicans who have caught COVID-19.
UPDATE: Here are individuals linked to WH who have tested positive for COVID-19Chris Christie (*new)President TrumpMelania TrumpHope HicksKellyanne ConwaySen. Mike Lee (R-UT)Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)Bill StepienSen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)Ronna McDanielRev. John Jenkins