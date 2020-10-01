New US jobless claims fall to 837,000: government
New jobless claim filings in the United States fell to 837,000 last week seasonally adjusted, the Labor Department said Thursday, resuming their downward trajectory after increasing slightly earlier in the month.
Initial claims fell by 36,000 over the previous week’s level, however the number of people filing under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for workers who aren’t normally eligible rose by more than 34,000 to 650,120.
The data is also complicated by most-populous state California’s decision to pause processing claims for the two weeks to October 3 to address a backlog, meaning the level it reported Thursday was the same as the previous week and will be revised later.
The drop in initial claims was better than forecast but remains well above the single worst week reported during the 2008-2010 global financial crisis more than six months after business shutdowns to stop the spread of Covid-19 began in the US.
“Filings are stuck at a high level,” Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said, adding that the pause in California reporting introduces “volatility” into the data.
“Layoff announcements are also ongoing. Even as jobs are being recovered, job losses are mounting, indicative of continuing strains in the labor market.”
The insured unemployment rate dropped 0.6 points to 8.1 percent in the week ended September 19, the latest for which data was available.
More than 26.5 million people were receiving benefits in all programs as of September 12, the data said, an increase of nearly 485,000 from the week prior though the data isn’t seasonally adjusted.
The four-week moving average of new claims is decreasing by less than 12,000 per-week, which Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said means they are set to reach 665,000 — the level of the worst single week of the global financial crisis — in January.
“The labor market clearly is still in turmoil,” he said.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘Where is this river?’ Kayleigh McEnany’s press briefing goes haywire as she’s pressed over bizarre Trump rant
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany struggled on Thursday to back up President Donald Trump's claims that several ballots had been found floating in a river.
The trouble started when Fox News Radio reporter Jon Decker asked McEnany to justify some of the president's wild claims being thrown around about mail-in ballots.
"The other day he said, 'They found a lot of ballots in a river,'" Decker began. "Who is they?"
McEnany claimed that the president was referring to reports that a bag of mail in Wisconsin, which included some absentee ballots, had ended up in a ditch.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany rages at Fox News reporter for repeatedly asking the White House to condemn white supremacists
A Fox News correspondent grilled White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany over President Donald Trump's refusal to disavow white supremacists.
The president demurred when asked to do so during the first presidential debate, and continued to equivocate when pressed again afterward, and White House correspondent John Roberts asked the press secretary to disavow those hate groups.
"I would like to ask you for a definitive and declarative statement without ambiguity or deflection, as the person who speaks for the president, does the president denounce white supremacists?" Roberts asked during Thursday's briefing.
2020 Election
Trump just revealed his total lunacy to the entire world
So what was happening while we were distracted by Trump’s debate performance?
First of all, his tax returns, publicized by the New York Times since Sunday, have taken a back seat to his support for the white supremacist gang the Proud Boys and his attacks on a peaceful election.
Second, coronavirus news is not getting the airtime it should. More than a million people around the world have died of Covid-19, including more than 205,000 Americans. Florida is seeing a surge in new cases since Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order allowing restaurants and bars to reopen. The Midwest is also in a surge, with record numbers of new cases in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Kansas. Wisconsin hospitals are nearing capacity and South Dakota has the highest rate of spread in the country. Experts worry about a dramatic rise in cases as cold weather settles in.