Nicolle Wallace breaks down the 3 big lies in Trump’s 2020 disinformation campaign

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace drew upon her experience as a former top political communications strategist to break down the three major lies President Donald Trump is pushing as we approach the November election.

Prior to her career in broadcast journalism, the “Deadline: White House” anchor was a top Republican strategist on presidential campaigns and in the George W. Bush White House.

“So how bad was Donald Trump’s debate performance Tuesday night?” Wallace asked rhetorically. “Well, it was so bad that Vladimir Putin might be able to give his trolls some extra vacation time ahead of the 2020 election, because Donald Trump is doing all of his own chaos creation this time around, rendering the Russian disinformation campaign second in effectiveness to Donald Trump’s own spread of disinformation and sowing of discord.”

The host read from a New York Times article titled, “Tuesday’s Debate Made Clear the Gravest Threat to the Election: The President Himself.”

“Mr. Trump’s unwillingness to say he would abide by the result, and his disinformation campaign about the integrity of the American electoral system, went beyond anything President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia could have imagined. All Mr. Putin has to do now is amplify the president’s message, which he has already begun to do,” the newspaper reported.

Wallace offered her own analysis.

“Now to break it down even further, the president’s disinformation lately falls into three broad categories,” she explained. “One, lies about the pandemic. Two, lies about his political opponents and adversaries. And three, lies about the election process itself.”

Watch:

