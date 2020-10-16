Niece of Osama bin Laden complains about Trump’s unpopularity on Fox News

The niece of Osama bin Laden on Friday complained about the response she has received after endorsing President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Tucker Carlson interviewed bin Laden after claiming he does not know the definition of white supremacy.

Tucker: Why doesn’t anyone ever define white supremacy? What is white supremacy? pic.twitter.com/CohcPLyDd4 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“I find it quite interesting that in certain, elitist circles I’ve encountered, that I faced so much arrogance and vulgarity for stating my beliefs, my support for the president and it’s unlike anything I’ve experience before,” bin Laden said.