NJ Gov tells Cory Booker’s opponent he’s ‘in outer space’ not quarantining post-Trump fundraiser
Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ) and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Rik Mehta embarked on a war of words Monday over the subject of whether or not attendees at President Donald J. Trump‘s Bedminster fundraiser should have quarantined to help suppress the spread of COVID-19. Mehta was one of 206 attendees at Trump’s fundraiser.
Mehta, who is currently running to unseat U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), told WNYC radio in an interview that Murphy was “fear-mongering.” To which Murphy replied in turn by calling Mehta “somebody who’s in outer space,” adding that his comments “should disqualify him from seeking public office.”
The impetus of the heated debate came after Murphy accused Trump of acting recklessly by traveling to his Bedminster golf club Thursday after his White House aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah said Trump “wasn’t deemed to pose a threat” before the trip. He tested positive later that day.
“He will go down in history as the most hypocritical governor in the state of New Jersey,” Mehta said of Murphy.
Listen to the WNYC radio interview below.
2020 Election
White House backs down on COVID vaccine before election day: report
President Donald Trump has repeatedly hinted to voters that a COVID-19 vaccine could be released before the 2020 election.
On Monday, it was reported that the White House was blockading FDA guidelines that would make it unlikely that a vaccine could be released before election day.
After public outrage, the White House has apparently backed down.
Dow dives more than 300 points after Trump abruptly kills COVID stimulus negotiations
In a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon, President Donald J. Trump said he is ending negotiations with congressional Democrats regarding a follow-up COVID-19 stimulus bill until after the presidential election.
Trump tweeted, “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”
Following his messaging, the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 400 points lower, or more than 1%, after reporting an upward trend of more than 200 points earlier in the day. Similarly, CNBC reported the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were lower by 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively.