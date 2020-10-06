NJ Gov tells Cory Booker’s opponent he’s ‘in outer space’ not quarantining post-Trump fundraiser

Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ) and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Rik Mehta embarked on a war of words Monday over the subject of whether or not attendees at President Donald J. Trump‘s Bedminster fundraiser should have quarantined to help suppress the spread of COVID-19. Mehta was one of 206 attendees at Trump’s fundraiser.

Mehta, who is currently running to unseat U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), told WNYC radio in an interview that Murphy was “fear-mongering.” To which Murphy replied in turn by calling Mehta “somebody who’s in outer space,” adding that his comments “should disqualify him from seeking public office.”

The impetus of the heated debate came after Murphy accused Trump of acting recklessly by traveling to his Bedminster golf club Thursday after his White House aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah said Trump “wasn’t deemed to pose a threat” before the trip. He tested positive later that day.

“He will go down in history as the most hypocritical governor in the state of New Jersey,” Mehta said of Murphy.

Listen to the WNYC radio interview below.