‘No evidence that there’s a crime’: Fox News legal pundit shuts down Hunter Biden ‘scandal’
Fox News legal commentator Jonathan Turley admitted on Wednesday that Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, committed no crime even if the allegations leveled by conservatives are true.
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, host Ainsley Earhardt asked Turley if there was “something illegal” about the emails on a laptop that have caused conservatives to call for a corruption investigation of the Bidens.
“We still don’t have any evidence that this influence peddling — and that’s what this is — actually influenced Vice President Biden,” Turley explained. “And there’s also no evidence that there’s a crime here.”
Even if the allegations against the Bidens are true, Turley noted that it’s not illegal for the family of politicians to engage in business deals.
“Congress has written the laws to allow this type of influence peddling,” the law professor complained. “By giving money to spouses and children, you avoid bribery and corruption statutes.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
