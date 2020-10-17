‘No one is jumping up there’: Trump ridiculed with ‘hard pass’ after pledge to ‘kiss big powerful men’ at his rally

President Donald Trump proposed kissing “big powerful men” in the front row of his rally on Saturday as proof that he’s immune to COVID-19. It was a comment that may have been a joke to Trump but it has proposed a lot of comments about Trump’s affection for dictators like Vladimir Putin and dismissal of the dangers of COVID-19.

Like many of Trump’s “jokes,” this didn’t translate to any laughs, just questions about Trump’s infatuation with “powerful men” and questions about why he wants to endanger the lives of Americans with misinformation and cracking jokes about the pandemic.

Thus far, the U.S. is just under 220,000 deaths from the coronavirus and there are at least 11 states that have seen a serious increase in cases and hospitalizations, including the ones Trump has visited.

For others, however, he was ridiculed for the joke with nominations of “big” or “powerful” men that Twitter users would like to see Trump make out with.

Steve Bannon — Zoey Bartlet-Young (@Zoey_Bartlet) October 18, 2020

No Trump supporters volunteered to help Trump prove his COVID invincibility.

Hard pass on the Trump kiss. I don't need his cooties. Sure, he "got over it fast", he got $1.7 Million in medicine, free, courtesy of ME! I can't get those meds, even if I'm on my deathbed. Bastard! https://t.co/56fp3edZVy — Terry Laine (@TerryLaine2) October 18, 2020

Both no mask on stage trump and ron johnson No masks Go for it ….kiss ea other — Not an ex disgruntled employee (@mikef505) October 18, 2020

“Trump says he’s ready to kiss ‘big powerful men’ to prove he’s immune to Covid-19”? How does kissing anyone prove he is immune to anything? Does he mean kiss symptomatically ill somebodies? And why is he now into ‘big powerful men’? Even for Trump this is a strange comment! https://t.co/9iFNSSL8Ru — sincerelyours (@greatest_asshat) October 18, 2020

why does trump keep going on national television and saying he wants to kiss "big, strong men" 🧍🏾‍♀️ what the fuck is going on here — xamda ❀ (@84luxe) October 18, 2020

Reaction to Trump saying he could jump out into the crowd & kiss folks. https://t.co/yRqOV54289 — thumper 😷🌊🇺🇸 (@gardenbunny2u) October 18, 2020

He wants to kiss big powerful men. Is this why he keeps playing YMCA and Macho Man??? Is the big October secret that Trump is gay?!?! — Kitten- A Suburban Housewife (@tmmarmy) October 18, 2020

I really need the maga men to kiss Trump before all this is over https://t.co/LDUsAKa0TD — Control (@SOCIALorDIRTY) October 18, 2020

Kissing babies is one thing for a politician, but declaring that he’s now immune to Coronavirus, he told rally, “I can jump into the audience and give you all a big kiss,” he says, probably joking. “Even those big powerful men down there,” he added. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 18, 2020

Lindsey Graham is smiling right now. — Steven Pasley (@spasley74) October 18, 2020

Now we know why those big powerful men are always crying when they meet him. — James Pooley (@James_Pooley) October 18, 2020

“Big powerful men” seems pretty specific, too. Maybe he’ll come out soon? — Carlos Escondido (@CarlosEscondido) October 18, 2020

Someone has lost what little mind he had left. Doctors may want to reassess his drug treatments!! pic.twitter.com/IFryFP9Wkn — S Smith (@SSmith51300228) October 18, 2020

He's horny. YMCA is playing for a reason. — Miss Otis (@Miss_Otis) October 18, 2020

I’m not a fan of most of Trump’s rally material, but this whole “kissing powerful men” bit is just . . Bizarre — Justin (@yamsnjams) October 18, 2020

I guess that first night he and Lyndsey went to Mar A Lago was more than they both imagined. — Ginny (@GinMorgan) October 18, 2020

We may be getting closer to understanding what's on that Russian sex tape! — Joseph Ezell (@real_JoeEzell) October 18, 2020

he'll do anything to garner more votes, desperate, he'll come out of the closet since Melania cut him off in 2016. — GraetPumpkin (@GraetPumpkin) October 18, 2020

Recalling a tweet someone said earlier (and I forgot who said it), when Trump is joking, he's actually serious — Steven S. Hood (@SDavidScott) October 18, 2020

If Donald Trump wants to kiss “big powerful men”, then we can certainly accommodate him by placing him in a Prison, where he belongs! Maybe he knows this is where he is headed and is trying to prepare himself mentally for the inevitable! pic.twitter.com/ekAF6dfwvz — WHSCI (@WHSCI) October 18, 2020

Guess who volunteered to help Donald out with that kiss 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/VkF0kRnB3N — Kimble S. 🗨️ (@Kimble09) October 18, 2020

Didn’t see anyone rushing to the stage to take him up on his offer…… — Robert V.Z (@RobZippe) October 18, 2020

Not that there are any "big powerful men" in the @GOP but they should all be lining up for that kiss. Now we have to wonder why there are no big powerful men on the GOP side? Why is that? — Jules (@jmreycroft) October 18, 2020

Just remember 1 in 5 coronavirus cases and 1 in 5 deaths in the world happened here. Not a single Republican spoke out while 220,000 Americans died in 9 months and Trump did nothing. Now they’re enabling him ending Obamacare. None of them deserve to be in public office anymore. pic.twitter.com/ZRLpi92XUD — FoxBlues (@FoxBlues2) October 18, 2020

Trump coming out wasn't on my 2020 bingo card 😕 — Jay Tee (@YaManJayT) October 18, 2020

He's going to grab them by the dick. When you're a star, they let you do it. — Jerry Walker (@JayWalker8012) October 18, 2020

Y tho? He's been kissing Putin's [insert body part here] for years and he still got it. pic.twitter.com/fHxCeuMhUn — Courtenay Taylor 😷 (@courtenaytaylor) October 18, 2020