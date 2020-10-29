Quantcast
Nonessential business forced to close in El Paso amid coronavirus surge

Published

2 mins ago

on

A 'store closed' sign at the California Surplus Mart, a store selling camping equipment and survival gear on July 16, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, USA. © Frederic J Brown, AFP

EL PASO — El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego on Thursday ordered a two-week shutdown of nonessential businesses in this border area to help curb the record-breaking rise of COVID-19 cases that have overwhelmed hospitals.

The move comes after Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide executive order allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen to 75% capacity.

For several days, El Paso has seen daily case counts that exceed 1,000 new infections, forcing the judge to install a curfew for residents from 10 pm to 5 am. Local hospitals announced earlier this week they were asking some patients with illnesses other than COVID-19 to be airlifted to other medical centers to free up bed space.

Thursday’s move however is more aggressive and necessary to save lives, the judge said during a virtual press conference.

“The hard truth is that the people that are dying are in El Paso. They are not in Austin, and I have the responsibility to do everything I can,” he said.

The order does not effect poll workers or voters who have not yet cast ballots during early voting in Texas.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/29/el-paso-coronavirus-shutdown/.

