Notre Dame president who attended mask-free Trump event under fire
South Bend (United States) (AFP) – The University of Notre Dame, one of America’s most prestigious institutions of higher learning, is bullish on mask-wearing and social distancing to fight the coronavirus.Now, its president, the Rev. John Jenkins, is under fire after attending a notorious White House event with President Donald Trump at which both precautions were largely ignored — and testing positive for Covid-19.Some students called for Jenkins’ resignation but he survived. Jenkins is big on coronavirus safety — back in August, after students returned to class and there seemed to be a sp…
US-French duo Emmanuelle Charpentier, Jennifer Doudna win Nobel Chemistry Prize for gene editing tool
Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer Doudna of the United States on Wednesday won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for developing the gene-editing technique known as the CRISPR-Cas9 DNA snipping "scissors".
"Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision," the Nobel jury said.
"This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true."
Charpentier, 51, and Doudna, 56, are just the sixth and seventh women to receive the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
Legendary former CDC head rips Trump’s CDC chief in private letter: ‘It is a slaughter not a political dispute’
The former public health official credited with eradicating smallpox blasted President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bill Foege, who led the Centers for Disease Control from 1977-1983, sent a private letter to the agency's current director, Robert Redfield, and pressed him to acknowledge the administration's failures in writing and chart a new course, reported USA Today.
Electoral College nightmare: Legal scholars warn about the potential for a new Trump-fueled crisis
Both of the two major parties' presidential candidates are septuagenarians; one of them, former Vice President Joe Biden, was recently in close proximity to a group of coronavirus-positive people, while the other, President Donald Trump, has contracted COVID-19 and is currently in the most crucial phase of infection. The two men's age, and their proximity to a disease that kills about 12% of those in their mid-70s and older, has prompted many outside observers and legal experts to be forced to confront the unthinkable: if President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden dies before Election Day — or after the election but before the Electoral College convenes — will America enter a constitutional crisis?