NYT editorial board makes the definitive case against Trump — ‘the worst American president in modern history’

The New York Times editorial board on Friday dropped a massive essay that outlines the case against re-electing President Donald Trump to a second term.

The essay does not hold back in describing Trump’s presidency in apocalyptic terms, and it begins by saying he “poses the greatest threat to American democracy since World War II.”

The editors then cycle through a list of grievances against the president, whom they accuse of having “gravely damaged the United States at home and around the world,” as well as having “abused the power of his office and denied the legitimacy of his political opponents, shattering the norms that have bound the nation together for generations.”

The editors also eviscerate Trump for drawing no lines between the public office he holds and his private business interests, as well as his “breathtaking disregard for the lives and liberties of Americans.”

The essay then takes stock of Trump’s place in American history — and finds that he will rank very poorly.

“Mr. Trump stands without any real rivals as the worst American president in modern history,” the editors write. “In 2016, his bitter account of the nation’s ailments struck a chord with many voters. But the lesson of the last four years is that he cannot solve the nation’s pressing problems because he is the nation’s most pressing problem.”

Read the whole editorial here.