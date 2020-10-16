NYT editorial board makes the definitive case against Trump — ‘the worst American president in modern history’
The New York Times editorial board on Friday dropped a massive essay that outlines the case against re-electing President Donald Trump to a second term.
The essay does not hold back in describing Trump’s presidency in apocalyptic terms, and it begins by saying he “poses the greatest threat to American democracy since World War II.”
The editors then cycle through a list of grievances against the president, whom they accuse of having “gravely damaged the United States at home and around the world,” as well as having “abused the power of his office and denied the legitimacy of his political opponents, shattering the norms that have bound the nation together for generations.”
The editors also eviscerate Trump for drawing no lines between the public office he holds and his private business interests, as well as his “breathtaking disregard for the lives and liberties of Americans.”
The essay then takes stock of Trump’s place in American history — and finds that he will rank very poorly.
“Mr. Trump stands without any real rivals as the worst American president in modern history,” the editors write. “In 2016, his bitter account of the nation’s ailments struck a chord with many voters. But the lesson of the last four years is that he cannot solve the nation’s pressing problems because he is the nation’s most pressing problem.”
Trump heads for Florida and once reliably Republican Georgia
US President Donald Trump heads on Friday for the must-win states of Florida and Georgia, a longtime Republican stronghold which polls show may be within the reach of Democratic hopeful Joe Biden.
A Democratic presidential candidate has not won Georgia in nearly three decades and Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the Peach Tree State by 5.1 points in 2016
A RealClearPolitics average of recent Georgia polls gives Biden a 1.2 point lead in the state and a Quinnipiac University poll even had the Democrat up by seven points.
Presidential travel in the final stretch of a campaign is precious and candidates tend to concentrate on the swing states that are rich in Electoral College votes.
Republican secretary of state blows off Trump’s claims of voter mail fraud
Appearing in CNN with host John King the Republican secretary of state for the state of Washington laughed at comments Donald Trump made during his Thursday night town hall where he predicted widespread voter fraud due to mail-in voting, saying she had no worries about it at all.
Speaking with host King, Secretary of State Kim Wyman was pressed to describe any problems she sees coming in November's election.
"Kim Wyman thank you for your time again," King began. "You're the expert since you've been at it for so long in Washington. I was reading the transcript of an interview you did, you can handle this but what strikes you as the vitriol. You're a Republican, but the nation's top Republican is saying fraud, rigged, saying things that are frankly wrong, correct?"
Trump is gaming the Census — can Dems repair the damage if they win?
The Census, as newspapers are at always at pains to remind us, is sneakily important. It helps drive how much power each political party holds in Congress for the next decade, and where trillions of dollars in government funding go. It determines where we draw congressional district lines inside our states and guides how we understand and improve the condition of our people.
And it is in trouble.
There have been two sets of problems. The first, brewing since as far back as 2017, was a mix of mismanagement, mistakes, and bad luck, including "budget woes, potential cyber-security weaknesses, hiring shortfalls, testing cutbacks, [and] a bankrupt printing company." All of which was followed of course by the massive disruption of the pandemic. While efforts have been mixed, the Census Bureau has at least tried to work through these issues.