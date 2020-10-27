Obama lays bare Trump’s TV ratings fixation: ‘He’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage’

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday asserted that President Donald Trump is “jealous” of the media coverage that has been given to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This week, do you know what he brought up?” Obama asked a group of Joe Biden’s supporters in Orlando, Florida. “The crowd size at the inauguration again. Saying his was bigger. Who is thinking about that right now? Nobody except him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Obama noted that over 225,000 Americans are dead due to COVID-19.

“And what’s his closing argument?” the former president continued. “That people are too focused on COVID. He said this at one of his rallies. ‘COVID, COVID, COVID,’ he’s complaining. He’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage.”

“If he had been focused on COVID from the beginning, cases wouldn’t be reaching new record highs across the country this week,” Obama added. “If he were focused on COVID now, the White House wouldn’t be having its second COVID outbreak in a month. The White House!”

Watch the video below from CNN.