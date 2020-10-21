Obama nails ‘crazy uncle’ Trump: They would have called me ‘Beijing Barry’ if I had a Chinese account
“This election requires each and every one of us to do our part,” former President Barack Obama said on the campaign trail Wednesday for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
“We know that he [President Donald J. Trump] continues to do business with China because he’s got a secret Chinese bank account,” Obama said. “How is that possible? How is that possible? A secret Chinese bank account. Listen, can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for re-election? You think — you think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would have called me Beijing Barry.”
Horns honked at the drive-in speech lot.
“It is not a great idea to have a president who owes a bunch of money to people overseas. That’s not a good idea.”
Watch the video below.
