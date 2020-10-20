Obama to hold ‘drive-in’ rally for Biden in Philadelphia
Former US president Barack Obama’s first appearance on the campaign trail for Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be a “drive-in car rally” in Philadelphia on Wednesday, the Biden campaign said.
Philadelphia, with a population of 1.6 million, is the largest city in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the November 3 election between Biden and President Donald Trump.
The 59-year-old Obama will “hold a drive-in car rally and encourage Pennsylvanians to make their plans to vote early,” the Biden campaign said in a statement.
Democrats have been urging voters to cast their ballots early in the states that allow it because of the coronavirus pandemic and the potential for long lines on Election Day.
According to the US Elections Project of the University of Florida, more than 35 million Americans have already voted.
While Trump, 74, has been holding large campaign rallies around the country, Biden, 77, has opted to hold smaller events because of the health crisis.
The drive-in rally, where supporters remain in their cars, has become a feature of Biden campaign events.
Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016 but is trailing Biden in the Keystone State by 3.8 points, according an average of state polls by the website RealClearPolitics.
Obama remained on the sidelines during the Democratic presidential primaries but he endorsed his former vice president after he won the party nomination.
During the party convention in August, Obama urged voters to support Biden and said “our democracy” is at stake.
“(Biden) made me a better president,” Obama said. “He’s got the character and the experience to make us a better country.”
2020 Election
New survey uncovers the disturbing proliferation of the delusional QAnon conspiracy within the GOP
As outlandish as QAnon's beliefs are, the conspiracy cult has been gaining ground in the Republican Party. A Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds that roughly 50% of President Donald Trump's supporters now embrace at least some of QAnon's claims.
QAnon believes that the United States' federal government has been infiltrated by an international cabal of pedophiles, Satanists and cannibals and that Trump was put in the White House to lead the fight against the cabal. According to the fictional belief set, an anonymous figure named Q is providing updates on Trump's battle. And one of QAnon's beliefs is that R&B superstar Beyoncé isn't really African-American but rather, is really an Italian woman named Ann Marie Latrassi who is passing herself off as Black as part of the conspiracy.
2020 Election
‘Tell McConnell to hold the vote’: Top Democrat calls on Trump to put his money where his mouth is on stimulus
Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) called President Donald Trump's bluff in an interview with MSNBC's Chuck Todd.
Trump told Fox News Tuesday morning that Democrats are to blame for there not being a stimulus bill. Democrats passed a stimulus bill in May 2020, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has refused to discuss a deal on a stimulus, saying simply that he opposes everything.
"I want to do it even bigger than the Democrats. Not every Republican agrees, but they will," Trump said. In fact, he doesn't have the support of any Republican for his proposal, which is why it hasn't been brought up for a vote. "I want to do it even bigger because this money is going to people who did not deserve what happened to them."
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump supporter cries discrimination during Starbucks mask meltdown
An argument that erupted between a barista and her customer at a Santee, Calif. Starbucks has gone viral.
The incident occurred when the barista, Alex Beckom, 19, asked her customer to pull her mask up from her chin. The customer was a White woman wearing a Trump 2020 mask. The customer's response was that she was being discriminated against because of her support of President Donald J. Trump.
“F— Black Lives Matter,” the customer told Beckom, who is Black.
The woman then asked for a straw and sugar packets before they parted ways.
Watch the video below.