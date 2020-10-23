Our long national nightmare may soon be over: Critics and voters dump on Trump after final 2020 debate
President Donald Trump is known for his sideshow antics and projectionism tactics that he typically uses to avoid being held accountable for his unfavorable actions and irrational decisions but now it looks like the jig may be up.
Trump’s tactics may have worked against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, but things were a bit different during the president’s final debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
During the debate, Trump worked overtime to make Biden out to be unfit for the presidency. At multiple points during the debate, Trump took jabs at the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden. However, the seemingly farfetched allegations did not garner the reaction or deliver the type of blow Trump may have hoped for.
The president also accused Biden of receiving $3.5 million from China. However, Trump may not have counted on Biden flipping the script. Each time, Trump attacked, Biden had a strong argument to counter the president’s remarks. Even Trump’s theatrics failed to take the audience’s attention off of his inadequacy and lack of substance.
According to the CNN poll taken after the debate concluded, the vast majority of viewers believe Biden won the debate which further proves that the president’s argumentative tactics were not as effective as he may have expected. The publication reports that 53% of the debate viewers believe Biden won the debate and managed to maintain his ground.
Here is the breakdown of CNN’s poll results:
Thursday’s debate watchers preferred Trump over Biden on the economy (56% say they think Trump would better handle it vs. 44% who say Biden would), and divided about evenly between the two on foreign policy (50% prefer Biden, 48% Trump). Biden held a wide edge as more trusted to handle the coronavirus (57% Biden to 41% Trump), climate change (67% Biden to 29% Trump) and racial inequality in the US (62% Biden to 35% Trump).
As a result of the president’s arguments and theatrics amid his war on mail-in voting, more than 45 million voters have already taken the initiative to vote early which may also have a great impact on the outcome of the election. Although Trump believes his actions may help his presidential campaign, there is a possibility that it could backfire on him.
2020 Election
‘Republican bloodbath’: Journalists are haunted by Trump’s surprise 2016 victory — but many conservatives are convinced he’s doomed
For many political reporters in the mainstream media these days, the old adage, “Once bitten, twice shy,” accurately reflects the tone of their coverage of Donald Trump and the presidential race. While rival Joe Biden has consistently polled significantly better than Trump since entering the race in April 2019, much of the mainstream media can’t quit the feeling that Biden could still lose. They are haunted by the ghost of the 2016 presidential race, which was won by Trump despite nearly every poll indicating he would not.
A recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, for example, shows Biden ahead of Trump by 11 points, 54 percent to 43 percent among likely voters. In covering the poll, reporter Domenico Montanaro details an impressive number of categories in which Biden leads Trump. Yet, Montanaro feels compelled to preface it all by reminding readers that Trump won with just 46 percent of voters in 2016 nationally – just 3 percent above his current standing. “It was enough for him to squeeze out a victory in the states key to the Electoral College,” he says, adding ominously, “Trump is within striking distance.”
2020 Election
Conservatives’ latest smear against Joe Biden gets debunked — by a Fox News reporter
The latest conservative effort to smear Democratic presidential nominee has now been debunked by a reporter at Fox News.
On Thursday night, President Donald Trump invited Tony Bobulinski, an ex-business associate of Hunter Biden, to accuse Joe Biden of lying about his knowledge of his family's overseas business dealings.
Part of his case against the Democratic nominee was a series of text messages in which Hunter Biden referred to consulting with someone known as "The Chairman" about an investment in a company called SinoHawk Holdings.
2020 Election
‘Stop talking and making excuses’: GOP strategist warns Republicans they’re losing the early vote war
According to a report from Politico, Republicans are losing the early voting war to the Democrats and one GOP strategist claimed it was a "warning flare" that things are dire for the party with only 11 days to go before the election.
Pointing out that "Democrats have opened up a yawning gap in early voting over Republicans in six of the most crucial battleground states," the report breaks down state-by-state the travails of the GOP which appears to be counting on a massive wave of voters on November 3rd that may not happen according to some analysts who are looking at the long lines of early voters eager to cast their votes for Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.