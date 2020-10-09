COVID outbreak at private school attended by Amy Coney Barrett kids: report

The Washington Post is reporting that the private school attended by Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s children has a current COVID-19 outbreak – and it occurred following the infamous “Rose Garden massacre” event at the White House.

“We understand that this sort of situation can create uncertainty,” the school principal, John A. Lee, wrote in the email to parents. “However we have been assured at this point that the risk of exposure for other individuals at Trinity School who were not identified as close contacts is no greater than the risk of getting the virus in the general community.”

A White House official who spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity said Barrett’s children “have tested negative, never showed symptoms and were kept out of school after revelations that some who attended the White House ceremonies had tested positive. The official did not specify how long the children stayed home, but said the school approved their return to the classroom.”

“The health and safety of our students, their families, and our faculty and staff, is of utmost concern, as is protecting the privacy and health information of our school community,” Balsbaugh said.