Over a dozen internal GOP polls show Trump is on his way to getting crushed: CNN elections expert
America’s top polling firms are showing that President Donald Trump is currently losing to Democratic rival Joe Biden — but they don’t tell the entire story.
CNN elections expert Harry Enten has examined “more than a dozen” of internal Republican and conservative polls that have been publicly released, and he’s found that they all show “Trump clearly underperforming his 2016 showing.”
On average, Enten discovered that the polls show Trump is doing around 5 points worse than he did in 2016 among multiple states and districts.
If this pattern holds true on election day, he argues, Trump will be easily defeated.
“If Trump actually did 5 points worse than he did in 2016 in the swing states, it would mean he’d lose Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin,” he writes. “Those states, plus the ones Hillary Clinton won in 2016, would be more than enough for Biden to get over 270 electoral votes.”
What’s more, Enten says that the situation could be even more dire for the president than this because these are polls that Republicans are actually willing to share with the public, which means that there are likely several other internal polls showing the president doing even worse.
“The bottom line is that there’s really no reason to think that the Republicans have some secret polling putting Trump in a better position than the public polling does,” he concludes. “The signs, in fact, point in the opposite direction.”
2020 Election
Trump compares himself to Nazi-sympathizer and lied about papers changing polls after he threatened to sue in new profile
Politico's Ryan Lizza spent two weeks with President Donald Trump's campaign, and came out with a number of bizarre stories.
Within the first few paragraphs of the story, it was revealed that Trump compared himself to Nazi-sympathizer Charles Lindbergh getting a ticker-tape parade in 1927 when he landed after taking the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic. The 74-year-old Trump said that when he drove through California for a fundraiser he got such a great reception it was better than Lindbergh.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump tells Lesley Stahl that he’s ‘not okay’ with her asking tough questions prior to trainwreck interview
President Donald Trump has now released footage from his upcoming "60 Minutes" interview -- and it starts with the president warning her that he doesn't want to deal with any tough questions.
Before the interview begins, Stahl can be heard asking, "Are you ready for some tough questions?"
"Just be fair," the president responded.
"But last time [I interviewed you], I remember you saying to me, 'Bring it on,'" Stahl replied.
"I'm not looking for that, I'm looking for fairness," he replied.
"You're going to get fairness," she said. "But you're okay with some tough questions?"
2020 Election
Over a dozen internal GOP polls show Trump is on his way to getting crushed: CNN elections expert
America's top polling firms are showing that President Donald Trump is currently losing to Democratic rival Joe Biden -- but they don't tell the entire story.
CNN elections expert Harry Enten has examined "more than a dozen" of internal Republican and conservative polls that have been publicly released, and he's found that they all show "Trump clearly underperforming his 2016 showing."
On average, Enten discovered that the polls show Trump is doing around 5 points worse than he did in 2016 among multiple states and districts.