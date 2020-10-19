Parisians rally for teachers after suspected Islamist beheading
Hundreds of people gathered at Paris’ Place de la Republique square in support of teachers and freedom of speech on Sunday, just two days after the brutal beheading of a history teacher at the hands of a suspected Islamist.At 3 pm (1300 GMT), participants clapped for several minutes in solidarity with 47-year-old Samuel Paty, killed in suburban Paris apparently for discussing controversial caricatures of the Muslim prophet Mohammed that originally appeared in satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.”You don’t scare us. We are not afraid,” Prime Minister Jean Castex, who was also at the rally, wrote o…
Parisians rally for teachers after suspected Islamist beheading
Marine ecosystems and livelihoods at risk if Venezuelan oil tanker sinks
Screenshot of the FSO (Floating Storage and Offloading Unit) Nabarima, the vessel in danger of sinking and creating a huge oil spill in the Gulf of Paria, taken from a video uploaded by Fishermen and Friends of the Sea, the Trinidad and Tobago-based non-governmental organisation that raised the alarm about the situation.This article was originally published on Cari-Bois News. An edited version is republished here with permission. The FSO Nabarima, a huge oil tanker containing approximately 1.3 million barrels of crude oil, has taken on water and is leaning to one side off a remote stretch of V... (more…)
Trump forgets France’s Emmanuel Macron is president — and not prime minister
President Donald Trump likes to make fun of his rival Joe Biden's verbal lapses but on Saturday he made his own goof as he took a pot shot at French President Emmanuel Macron and effectively demoted him.
Trump's error downgrading Macron to prime minister came as he spoke at a campaign rally in Michigan, one of a flurry of stops he is making in the final three weeks of the presidential race as he trails Democrat Biden in the polls.
Trump had been speaking about the old NAFTA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, which he called a bad deal for America and insisted on renegotiating, when he turned his attention to Macron and the Paris climate change accord.