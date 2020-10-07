‘Pathetic!’ Anderson Cooper rips Rick Santorum after he defends Trump for claiming COVID is ‘blessing from God’
CNN’s Anderson Cooper called the President of the United States “pathetic” on Wednesday after conservative pundit Rick Santorum defended the notion that COVID-19 is a “blessing from God.”
In a video posted to Twitter earlier in the evening, Trump said that he was thankful for being infected with COVID-19 because the treatment left him feeling “perfect.”
“We have a president who is positive for COVID-19 in the White House,” Cooper explained on CNN, “possibly infecting others. And the White House and the president have been covering up when he became positive, when he last tested negative.”
“And he’s saying it’s a blessing from God,” the CNN host added, causing Santorum to interrupt.
“He said it’s a blessing from God because he now knows of a treatment that can help people,” Santorum opined.
“Are you saying he didn’t know?” Cooper shot back. “The fact he didn’t know that was a treatment beforehand is pretty pathetic. Only when it happens to him that he suddenly wakes up and pays attention?”
2020 Election
2020 Election
WATCH: Smirnoff airs hilarious Megan Rapinoe ad urging voters to drink responsibly during debate
As MSNBC was airing pre-game analysis on the vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Republican Vice President Mike Pence, Smirnoff aired an ad with a tie-in to political debates.
"America, this election season there are a lot of issues worth debate," the ad began.
But the ad has a warning to viewers, "Don't drink and debate politics."
"Don't drink and debate who won the debates," the ad advised.
"Don't drink and bring up gerrymandering," soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe warned.
The ad -- for a vodka company -- even joked about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.
2020 Election
‘Socialist propaganda’: Texas voters go ballistic after GOP chairman gets COVID and party calls for masks
Republicans in Texas expressed outrage at the Dallas County Republican Party after it called for people to wear face masks.
The plea for facial coverings came this week after Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Rodney Anderson tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made on Facebook.
"The Chairman was exposed at a personal event over the weekend and immediately started the process of self-quarantining," a statement from the party said. "He and his family will continue to quarantine for the next two weeks - no Dallas County Republican Party staff or volunteers have been exposed. The Chairman is expected to make a full and quick recovery, and wants to remind everyone to continue to wear their masks and make safe social decisions."