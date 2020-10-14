‘Pathetic’ Lindsey Graham ridiculed for begging for money on Fox News with ‘they hate my guts’ fundraising appeal

Embattled GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) returned to Fox News on Wednesday to beg viewers for campaign cash.

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee has been out-fundraised by Democrat Jaime Harrison after the incumbent broke his promise and held hearing to push through the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“They hate my guts,” Graham told Sean Hannity.

“My opponent has raised $57 million, the most in the Senate, in the history of the United States Senate because they want to take me out,” he complained.

Indeed, Harrison did shatter the quarterly fundraising record for a Senate campaign.