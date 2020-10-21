Quantcast
‘Pathetic’: Trump called a ‘monster’ for declaring there’s ‘not much’ he could have done differently on COVID-19

Published

2 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Olivier Douliery:AFP)

President Donald Trump is now saying there’s “not much” he could have done differently in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, despite having more than 225,000 deaths and over 8.5 million cases on his record.

By almost every metric President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is the worst of any large nation. The United States has by far the most COVID-19 cases. In second place is India, with a population four times that of the U.S.

America has had the most coronavirus deaths. On a per-capita basis for number of deaths the U.S. comes in at number 12 out of 217 countries and other politically-recognized areas. That means there are 205 nations that have done a better job than the U.S. under President Donald Trump.

“With COVID,” Sinclair Broadcasting’s Eric Bolling asked Trump in a Rose Garden interview that will air this week, “is there anything that you think you could have done differently, if you had a mulligan or a do-over on one aspect of the way you handled it, what would it be?”

Trump’s reply?

“Not much.”

In other words, he thinks he did a great job.

