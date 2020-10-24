Quantcast
Connect with us

Paul Krugman explains why Ayn Rand’s libertarianism is absolutely deadly

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Author Ayn Rand via Official Ayn Rand Facebook

During the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump and many of his Republican allies have not only downplayed the severity of the pandemic — they have also vehemently opposed social distancing restrictions, mask wearing and other measures meant to slow down the spread of COVID-19. Liberal economist Paul Krugman discusses that mindset this week in his New York Times column, slamming it as “libertarianism gone bad” and the toxic influence of the late right-wing author Ayn Rand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you look at what Republican politicians are saying as the pandemic rips through their states,” Krugman explains, “you see a lot of science denial. Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota has gone full Trump — questioning the usefulness of masks and encouraging potential superspreader events…. But you also see a lot of libertarian rhetoric — a lot of talk about ‘freedom’ and ‘personal responsibility.'”

Noting the autumn surge in COVID-19 infections that is occurring across the U.S., Krugman writes, “Donald Trump’s disastrous leadership is, of course, an important factor. But I also blame Ayn Rand — or, more generally, libertarianism gone bad, a misunderstanding of what freedom is all about.”

Krugman agrees with libertarians that there are many times when the government needs to butt out and mind its own business. But when a pandemic poses so great a threat to public health, Krugman argues, it isn’t government overreach to encourage social distancing or ask someone to wear a mask in public.

“Many things should be matters of individual choice,” Krugman argues. “The government has no business dictating your cultural tastes, your faith or what you decide to do with other consenting adults. But refusing to wear a face covering during a pandemic, or insisting on mingling indoors with large groups, isn’t like following the church of your choice. It’s more like dumping raw sewage into a reservoir that supplies other people’s drinking water.”

According to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 1.1 million people worldwide and over 223,600 in the United States — and some health officials fear that the worst is yet to come if the pandemic follows a path similar to that of the 1918/1919 Spanish flu pandemic, which went from bad to worse during its second wave. Whatever happens this winter, COVID-19 has already killed a staggering number of people. And in light of all the misery the novel coronavirus has inflicted, Krugman stresses, it is hardly unreasonable to ask Americans to take precautions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many prominent figures still don’t seem to understand, or aren’t willing to understand, why we should be practicing social distancing,” Krugman explains. “It’s not primarily about protecting ourselves — if it were, it would indeed be a personal choice. Instead, it’s about not endangering others. Wearing a mask may provide some protection to the wearer, but mostly, it limits the chance that you’ll infect other people…. Trump may complain that ‘all you hear is COVID, COVID, COVID.’ The fact, however, is that the current path of the pandemic is terrifying — and we desperately need leadership from politicians who will take it seriously.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Not normal’: Mitch McConnell keeps Senate in session over weekend to shut down debate on Amy Coney Barrett

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is keeping the U.S. Senate in session over the weekend in an effort to speedily shut down debate on Amy Coney Barrett and set the stage for the right-wing judge's confirmation to the Supreme Court as early as Monday, just eight days before the November presidential election.

The rare weekend session—something McConnell would not hold to work on desperately needed coronavirus relief—is scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday after the Kentucky Republican filed cloture for Barrett's dark money-backed nomination Friday afternoon. A procedural vote to end debate on Barrett's nomination is set to take place Sunday, teeing up a Monday confirmation vote that is expected to fall largely along party lines.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is headed for a demographic disaster on Election Day by dismissing this key group of voters

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

Pennsylvania small business owners have a drastically different take on Trump than they did 4 years ago

For months now, independent and undecided voters have been a strong focal point for the upcoming election but President Donald Trump is missing one key group of voters that could greatly contribute to his downfall on Election Day.

It is no secret that Trump is not the typical Republican but his political approach may have a lasting impact on the party and voters' view of the Republican Party principles, namely Millennials and Generation Z voters, who are just years away from becoming the voting majority.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘He’s screwing himself’: Trump advisor frustrated president can’t stay on message in election’s last days

Published

47 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Republican operatives and campaign officials advising Donald Trump are hoping he can stay on message during the last ten days of the election and turn his re-election campaign around.

Following Thursday night's debate, aides to the president had mixed feeling about Trump's performance, happy he kept himself in check for the most part but frustrated when he went off on digressions.

According to the report from Politico, Trump's return to the campaign trail where he will be holding multiple rallies daily during the sprint to the finish presents multiple chances for missteps that could cripple a campaign that has been floundering for months -- and that has Republicans worried.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE