Pence demands plexiglass dividers not be near him at debate: report

Vice President Mike Pence does not want plexiglass dividers to be near him at Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, a report said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the dividers would included on the debate stage as an added measure of security after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

“Vice President Pence is requesting that no plexiglass dividers be placed on his side of the stage at Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate,” The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, argued that the dividers are not “medically necessary” because the candidates will distanced at least 12 feet apart.

Short said that the vice president does not object to plexiglass being near his Democratic opponent, Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

“If she wants it, she’s more than welcome to surround herself with plexiglass if that makes her feel more comfortable,” Short remarked. “It’s not needed.”