Pence demands plexiglass dividers not be near him at debate: report
Vice President Mike Pence does not want plexiglass dividers to be near him at Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, a report said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the dividers would included on the debate stage as an added measure of security after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
“Vice President Pence is requesting that no plexiglass dividers be placed on his side of the stage at Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate,” The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, argued that the dividers are not “medically necessary” because the candidates will distanced at least 12 feet apart.
Short said that the vice president does not object to plexiglass being near his Democratic opponent, Sen. Kamala Harris of California.
“If she wants it, she’s more than welcome to surround herself with plexiglass if that makes her feel more comfortable,” Short remarked. “It’s not needed.”
WATCH: Broadway star’s widow begs Trump to have empathy for grieving COVID-19 families
Broadway star Nick Cordero died of COVID-19 at the age of 41 and now his wife is speaking out about President Donald J. Trump's lack of empathy and respect for victims of the pandemic.
In a video posted on Instagram Monday, Amanda Kloots shared her sorrow and frustration with Trump's unsolicited COVID-19 advice.
"Don't let it dominate your life? No one's 'letting it,'" Kloots said. "Nick didn't 'let it' - it wasn't a choice. And it dominated his life, it dominated my life, it dominated our family's lives for 95 days and because he didn't make it, it will forever affect my life."
Supreme Court just handed Lindsey Graham a lifeline in his re-election fight
The U.S. Supreme Court handed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a lifeline for his re-election campaign.
The court on Monday reinstated a South Carolina law requiring absentee ballots to carry a witness signature, which Esquire columnist Charles Pierce said could help Graham in his tight race against Democrat Jaime Harrison.
"The most recent poll numbers indicate the possibility that the election could be too much of a rout to ratf*ck," Pierce wrote. "But the South Carolina decision reminds us of all the fail-safe devices the Republicans have planted within the infrastructure of this election. The one thing to which John Roberts has dedicated his entire career is limiting the franchise among voters he finds unworthy and inconvenient. That never will change."
Rick Wilson unloads on Trump’s COVID-19 antics: A throng of wild chimpanzees ‘would behave with more care’
On Tuesday's podcast of The Daily Beast's The New Abnormal with Molly Jong-Fast & Rick Wilson, the question was posed, "Should we replace the Trump administration with Chimpanzees?"
"I could release 50 chimpanzees in the White House and they would behave with more care,” Wilson said.