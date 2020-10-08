Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Pence has conjunctivitis’ says CNN medical analyst

Published

9 mins ago

on

Mike Pence (Screen Capture)

“Hell of a coincidence”

Vice President Mike Pence appeared to have red eyes during Wednesday night’s debate, leading many to speculate why.

But one medical doctor says the vice president is suffering from conjunctivitis, more commonly called “pink eye.”

Dr. Jonathan Reiner is the director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory at The George Washington University Hospital and professor of medicine at The George Washington University Medical Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is also a CNN medical analyst.

“VP Pence has conjunctivitis. Viral conjunctivitis? Not a terrific sign in someone recently exposed to a viral pathogen,” says Dr. Reiner.

Dr. Reiner suggests pink eye is a symptom of coronavirus infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pence was exposed to several people who have tested positive to the coronavirus – including President Donald Trump. He attended the Rose Garden nomination event for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, where several attendees have tested positive.

The CDC guidelines say Pence should currently be in quarantine.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE:

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Pence has conjunctivitis’ says CNN medical analyst

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

"Hell of a coincidence"

Vice President Mike Pence appeared to have red eyes during Wednesday night's debate, leading many to speculate why.

But one medical doctor says the vice president is suffering from conjunctivitis, more commonly called "pink eye."

Dr. Jonathan Reiner is the director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory at The George Washington University Hospital and professor of medicine at The George Washington University Medical Center.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump-defending columnist despairs at the president’s blunders: ‘Does he actually want to win?’

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

National Review editor Rich Lowry, who has evolved from a "Never Trump" conservative into a reliable defender of the president and his policy agenda, has written a new despair-filled column for Politico in which he asks, "Does Trump actually want to win this election?"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump-loving GOP senate candidate who compares LGBTQ people to rapists forced to quarantine – again

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

One-term former U.S. Congressman Jason Lewis (R-MN), who lost his House seat to a Democrat in 2018, has been forced into quarantine again after being exposed to a person with COVID-19. Lewis, apparently not observing the CDC's 14-day guidelines, had just returned to the campaign trail after riding on Air Force One with President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE