Pence ignites backlash after boasting about the economy as the pandemic continues to spiral out of control

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence triumphantly announced the growth in the third quarter was at the “fastest pace ever.”

US GDP grew at its the fastest pace EVER to 33.1% in the third quarter! America is coming BACK and with four more years of President @realDonaldTrump, our Nation will soar to new heights! pic.twitter.com/qbDldUv6zX — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 29, 2020

This did not sit well with many on social media, who pointed out that growth was only so high because the economy had crashed so far to begin with.

The US economy is 3.5 points smaller than it was at the beginning of the year because of your disastrous covid19 response. The economy isn’t roaring back. It’s at the same level as the worst of the Great Recession. That’s on you and your deadly response to the pandemic. — lawhawk #maskingforafriend (@lawhawk) October 29, 2020

Despite today’s numbers: Nearly half the 22M jobs lost in March/April remain unfilled. Unemployment remains at 7.9%. 12.6M Americans are still out of work. Personal income fell sharply in Q3. And things are getting worse as #COVID19 cases surge. https://t.co/gGCJkFvhCm — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) October 29, 2020

It’s a disaster Mike. pic.twitter.com/te8B08fZT0 — Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) October 29, 2020

America would be satisfied with soaring to old heights at this point. I do wonder if you realize just how hollow your celebratory tone sounds to the millions who are still out of work. — LMNOPAnon (@anon_lmnop) October 29, 2020

No. It’s just SOME people getting their jobs back. Today people are getting booted from their home — LauraHubka 💙 USN. healthcare prof. #Resist (@LauraHubka) October 29, 2020

Small biz is shuttering as layoffs announced weekly Comment on Disney & Boeing ?

Even the Corporate behemoths struggle Horrific situations,

and your policies have done little except for Trump’s friends Your mishandling of the Pandemic,

and scorning of masks wrecked the Economy — TradeOrFade (@or_fade) October 29, 2020

In addition to 225k deaths, the GDP is net negative for the year. All due to your incompetence. “GDP is still 3.5% below its pre-pandemic level and the outlook for Q4 and 2021 remains uncertain as the pandemic is far from controlled…”https://t.co/wt5Oh0sATt — Brett (@VetsVSTrumpism) October 29, 2020

Let’s all channel Herbert Hoover of 1931. — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) October 29, 2020

Smoke and mirrors pic.twitter.com/3UeFnrzzyc — Protect our Democracy (@newzjunkie41) October 29, 2020

HR: “The pandemic gave us perfect over to let employees go and stop paying rent (a la Cheesecake Factory)”

Stonks: Hooray, shedding employees *stonks rise*

Politicians: The stonks are rising — 司徒 (@szetoinsitu) October 29, 2020