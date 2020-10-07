Quantcast
Pence slammed for trying to shift the blame for his COVID failures to ‘the American people’

1 min ago

Sen. Kamala Harris and Mike Pence at the VP debate (screengrab).

At Wednesday’s debate, Vice President Mike Pence tried to throw off criticism from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) about the administration’s failures on COVID-19 by claiming that she lacks faith in the American people to make decisions for themselves about public health.

Commenters on social media were not impressed with Pence’s deflection.

