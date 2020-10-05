Pence team complained about Harris’ request for plexiglass at debate: report

On Monday, Politico reported that Vice President Mike Pence’s team was unhappy about the request from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to be separated by plexiglass at the debate on Tuesday, a safety precaution that is being adopted with the blessing of the Cleveland Clinic.

“The Pence and Harris teams have been negotiating the terms of the debate in recent days. Following Friday’s news that President Donald Trump had contracted Covid-19, the debate commission decided to move the two candidates seats from seven feet to 13 feet apart,” reported Alex Isenstadt and Christopher Cadelago. “But the two camps were split over whether to erect a plexiglass barrier, according to people familiar with the talks. Harris’ campaign supported it, Pence’s opposed it.”

“If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it,” said Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller in response to the request.

Pence has so far tested negative for COVID-19. However, the president and several White House officials have been infected, causing an uproar over the safety protocols in the executive branch.