Pence team complained about Harris’ request for plexiglass at debate: report
On Monday, Politico reported that Vice President Mike Pence’s team was unhappy about the request from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to be separated by plexiglass at the debate on Tuesday, a safety precaution that is being adopted with the blessing of the Cleveland Clinic.
“The Pence and Harris teams have been negotiating the terms of the debate in recent days. Following Friday’s news that President Donald Trump had contracted Covid-19, the debate commission decided to move the two candidates seats from seven feet to 13 feet apart,” reported Alex Isenstadt and Christopher Cadelago. “But the two camps were split over whether to erect a plexiglass barrier, according to people familiar with the talks. Harris’ campaign supported it, Pence’s opposed it.”
“If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it,” said Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller in response to the request.
Pence has so far tested negative for COVID-19. However, the president and several White House officials have been infected, causing an uproar over the safety protocols in the executive branch.
CNN reports that 69 percent of Americans don’t trust what the White House is saying about Trump’s health
A new CNN poll revealed Monday that two-thirds of Americans don't trust what the White House is saying about the president's health since his COVID-19 hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center. A mere 12 percent of Americans said they trusted almost all of the medical messaging coming out of the White House pertaining to this issue.
The disapproval rating of Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is at 60 percent with an additional 63 percent responding they don't believe his own infection will alter the way he handles the pandemic going forward.
‘Full-blown freak-out’ in the White House as COVID-19 continues to spread
In a matter of months, the White House went from the "it's a hoax" gaslighting rhetoric to the "holy sh*t," we're all going to die" COVID-19 reality. And on Monday, with President Donald J. Trump in the hospital and seemingly everyone around him falling ill to the pandemic, anxiety was at an all-time high.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnanyis one of the latest staffers to fall to a positive COVID-19 test. Two of her aides reportedly tested positive as well.
‘Truly disgusting bootlicker’: GOP senator blasted for doctored video of Trump beating COVID
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) celebrated President Donald Trump's coronavirus status with a doctored video showing Trump literally fighting the virus at a WWE event.
Trump has not yet beaten COVID-19.
Here's some of what people were saying about Loeffler.
https://twitter.com/EdgeofSports/status/1313207928472694786
Are you saying my father was weak for dying? That he and over 200,000 other Americans deserved their death? That they were simply not macho enough? Unpack the thought, Kelly.
— {{{The Lady Aye - Ambitious Woman}}} (@TheLadyAye) October 5, 2020