People who trust Fox News more than CNN engage in fewer preventive and more risky COVID-19 behaviors
New research provides evidence that how people in the United States respond to the coronavirus pandemic is related to their partisan media preferences.The study, published in the journal BMJ Global Health, indicates that those who trust left-leaning CNN more than right-leaning Fox News have engaged in more preventive behaviors — such as social distancing and wearing a mask — compared to those who trust Fox News more than CNN.“We have been paying attention to the health messages that the media conveyed since the beginning of the pandemic. We know that the news media have important roles to play…
COVID-19
People who trust Fox News more than CNN engage in fewer preventive and more risky COVID-19 behaviors
New research provides evidence that how people in the United States respond to the coronavirus pandemic is related to their partisan media preferences.The study, published in the journal BMJ Global Health, indicates that those who trust left-leaning CNN more than right-leaning Fox News have engaged in more preventive behaviors — such as social distancing and wearing a mask — compared to those who trust Fox News more than CNN.“We have been paying attention to the health messages that the media conveyed since the beginning of the pandemic. We know that the news media have important roles to play... (more…)
COVID-19
Study confirms paid sick leave is crucial in fight against Covid-19
A team of health policy researchers found that the emergency paid sick leave benefit passed by Congress in March to curb the coronavirus pandemic did "flatten the curve" and prevent a substantial number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S., but despite the fact that this policy improved the nation's public health, it is set to expire at the end of 2020, well before the crisis is expected to subside.
Breaking Banner
‘Selfish’ Trump ripped by Tucson mayor for holding ‘super-spreader’ COVID gathering during pandemic
President Donald Trump held two campaign rallies in Arizona on Monday.
Associated Press White House reporter Jill Colvin posted pictures from the scene that show no social.
A pan of the crowd at Trump’s Tucson, Arizona rally. pic.twitter.com/7HMkvdOAXv
— Jill Colvin (@colvinj) October 19, 2020