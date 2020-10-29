Quantcast
Connect with us

‘#PerdueIsChicken’: Internet mocks ‘coward’ GOP senator for canceling debate after Ossoff destroyed him in viral video

Published

2 mins ago

on

GOP Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff (Facebook)

Democratic Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff destroyed his Republican incumbent opponent so thoroughly Wednesday evening that Georgia Senator David Perdue has just canceled the third and final debate.

“It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator, it’s that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent,” Ossoff told Perdue, who had little to say in response. The viral video had been watched 5 million times by Thursday morning. It’s now been viewed 9.3 million times, nearly as many times as the number of people in the entire state of Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ossoff kept the pressure on Thursday evening when he announced Perdue had pulled out:

ADVERTISEMENT

Perdue’s Twitter account has been very active Thursday, but he has not announced he will not debate Ossoff on Sunday.

Perdue is being mocked on social media:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

A fake ‘intelligence firm’ crafted the groundwork for the Trump conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

It's unclear why President Donald Trump and his allies have chosen to attack Vice President Joe Biden's last living son as a key tenant to the 2020 reelection instead of focusing on his opponent himself. But according to a well-researched NBC News report by Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny, the "documents," actually came from a fake person that never existed using a profile photo created by an artificial intelligence face generator.

Months ago, there was a fake "intelligence" document about Hunter Biden that popped up online along with tons of "files" from a supposed laptop. None of it was real and it has all been dismissed by Trump's own associates as fake. But now it's being revealed that the company behind the effort was a fake "intelligence firm" called Typhoon Investigations, researchers and public documents revealed.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Glenn Greenwald resigns from The Intercept over Biden article

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald said Thursday he had resigned from The Intercept after the US investigative media outlet refused to publish his article critical of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Greenwald, one of the first journalists to report on the Edward Snowden documents on US mass surveillance, said he was leaving the website he started in 2014 with two other journalists.

"The final, precipitating cause is that The Intercept's editors, in violation of my contractual right of editorial freedom, censored an article I wrote this week, refusing to publish it unless I remove all sections critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden," Greenwald said in a blog post.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Closing ad for ‘Republican Voters Against Trump’ celebrates ‘countless’ number of videos ridin’ with Biden

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

The final ad from Republican Voters Against Trump has been posted by the group celebrating the "countless" numbers of video submissions they got from those talking about why they've abandoned President Donald Trump.

Flashes of Republican faces filled the screens saying that they were Republicans and that they simply can't bring themselves to vote for Trump.

"The guy that's in there now is a slow-moving train-wreck and guess what? We're all on the train," one man said.

There was a string of comments from people angry that Trump has torn their family apart and fostered the division and hate between Americans.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE