‘#PerdueIsChicken’: Internet mocks ‘coward’ GOP senator for canceling debate after Ossoff destroyed him in viral video
Democratic Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff destroyed his Republican incumbent opponent so thoroughly Wednesday evening that Georgia Senator David Perdue has just canceled the third and final debate.
“It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator, it’s that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent,” Ossoff told Perdue, who had little to say in response. The viral video had been watched 5 million times by Thursday morning. It’s now been viewed 9.3 million times, nearly as many times as the number of people in the entire state of Georgia.
Seriously, this is the most West Wing moment I’ve ever seen in real life. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/C2LeZefbZl
— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) October 29, 2020
Ossoff kept the pressure on Thursday evening when he announced Perdue had pulled out:
BREAKING: Senator Perdue just cancelled our final debate.
At last night's debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation.
Shame on you, Senator.
— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 29, 2020
Perdue’s Twitter account has been very active Thursday, but he has not announced he will not debate Ossoff on Sunday.
Perdue is being mocked on social media:
Perdue just backed out of the last debate because Ossoff destroyed him. https://t.co/K6U6xkmSAp
— RufusKingIsNotAmused (@is_rufus) October 29, 2020
Fox spent all summer talking about how Biden was too scared to debate and how it was prospectively disqualifying.
Trump ended up being the one skipping the POTUS debate and now Perdue ducks Ossoff in what could be the decisive Senate contest. https://t.co/DfbW5xEbUJ
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 29, 2020
Already donated to Ossoff. Perdue is garbage. Nearly six years in office and he has NEVER held a town hall meeting with his constituents. He only meets with special interests and hand-picked sycophants. If you send him email/mail or phone his office you never get an answer.
— tinylittlenukes (@tinylittlenukes) October 29, 2020
@sendavidperdue is a coward. #PurdueIsACoward
Pass it on#PurdueIsCoward#PurdueIsCoward #PurdueIsCoward #PurdueIsCoward#PurdueIsCoward#PurdueIsCoward#PurdueIsCoward#PurdueIsCoward
— Raj — Plz Plz vote blue (@RajLuvsColorado) October 29, 2020
Remember when Sen Perdue made a racist joke about Kamala’s name and @PerdueChicken was all like “no we don’t have anything to do with him!”?
Now that he’s chickened out of debating @ossof do you think @PerdueChicken might offer him a post-election mascot gig?#PerdueisChicken
— Dan Baer (@danbbaer) October 29, 2020
Since Perdue just cancelled the last debate against @Ossoff, playing this one more time in the club before the lights come on… https://t.co/X917jAvKyh
— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) October 29, 2020
You see Republicans backing out of debates all over the country. Roger Marshall in Kansas, Perdue in Georgia.
They've given up trying to win voters on visions for the future and how to help right now, they are investing in voter suppression instead.
Can't win a fair fight.
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 29, 2020
YOU’RE A COWARD @sendavidperdue https://t.co/a578NjrDOQ
— 5 Days Until Counting Day (@cwmsiv) October 29, 2020
Perdue is chicken. https://t.co/eWKpMHIjQm
— Joshua Karp (@JoshuaKarp) October 29, 2020
A coward like Perdue does not belong in the Senate. Vote for @ossoff and vote NOW! https://t.co/YR1FhYXreC
— Michael Loeffler (@msloeffler) October 29, 2020
A bit unkind to call David Perdue the Chicken of the GOP #ChickenOfTheGOP #Ossoff #JonOssoff
— The Notorious ROY G BIV (@robwoodyard1) October 29, 2020
Well, there’s nothing Perdue hates more than socialism and he sure got publicly owned last night. https://t.co/gaimyXysV0
— Anthony “Enlarge the Court” Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) October 29, 2020
If Purdue is too scared to debate, he's not fit to serve in the US Senate. Donate to Jon Ossoff to vote him out: https://t.co/De09ZDfs2v https://t.co/0HljhgkHD7
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 29, 2020
Actual footage of Senator David Perdue on the campaign trail today.
CC: @ossoff pic.twitter.com/ZmhxBKgY3a
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 29, 2020
