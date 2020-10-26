Phil Collins rips Trump for playing ‘In the Air Tonight’ to mock coronavirus at his super-spreader rallies
Musician Phil Collins has not been pleased with President Donald J. Trump’s use of his song, “In the Air Tonight” at his campaign rallies. Collins’ legal team sent a cease and desist letter Monday reiterating that the president stop playing his music without permission.
“We wrote you on June 24, 2020 demanding that the Trump campaign cease infringing the musical copyright in the musical work ‘In the Air Tonight.’ Another copy of our June 24, 2020 letter is attached. Our previous letter also noted that the campaign’s use of the work constituted an implied and false endorsement of Mr. Trump. It also noted Mr. Collin’s express and unequivocal statement that he wants no affiliation whatsoever with The President or the Trump campaign.”
The letter stated, “We did not receive the courtesy of a response to our letter.”
Counsel continued, “We now have learned that the Trump campaign has continued its improper use of ‘In the Air Tonight.’ Most recently, the Trump campaign used that work during an Iowa campaign rally on October 14, 2020. That use was not only wholly unauthorized but, as various press articles have commented, particularly inappropriate since it was apparently intended as a satirical reference to Covid-19. That reference was made at a time when Iowa was suffering from an acceleration of Covid-19 infection. Mr. Collins does not condone the apparent trivialization of Covid-19. Moreover, Mr. Collins has serious concerns that the manner in which the Trump campaign has used ‘In the Air Tonight’ has caused, and will cause, damage to Mr. Collins’ reputation and popularity with the public.”
The letter stated, “Under the circumstances, we renew our demand for immediate assurances that the Trump campaign will permanently cease and desist from any further use of Mr. Collins’ name, performance and music at any future rallies or otherwise.”
Watch the video below.
at the ohio rally the whole crowd does air drums at the break in 'in the air tonight' pic.twitter.com/ZMLUuymmyp
— 0liver✨⛈️🌴🐊🦈 (@0Iiver_Sister) October 25, 2020
