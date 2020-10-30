Quantcast
Connect with us

Philly cops beat Black woman in front of her toddler — then falsely claimed she’d abandoned him: attorney

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Fraternal Order of Police this week posted a photo on its social media accounts that showed a police officer holding a Black child that they claimed had been abandoned by his family.

“This child was lost during the violent riots in Philadelphia, wandering around barefoot in an area that was experiencing complete lawlessness,” the union claimed. “The only thing this Philadelphia police officer cared about in that moment was protecting this child.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This claim, however, was proven to be untrue and the Fraternal Order of Police subsequently deleted the post after The Philadelphia Inquirer asked for a comment on the situation.

Now, an attorney representing the child’s family is accusing the police of using the boy as “propaganda” while lying about their own actions toward his family.

The incident occurred when Rickia Young, a 28-year-old Black woman drove her SUV through an area that was seeing protests related to the police killing of Walter Wallace, Jr.

Even though Young was not involved at all in the protests, her attorneys tell the Washington Post, the police approached her car and “yanked the boy from the back seat of an SUV after busting all of the windows and violently arresting and injuring his mother, who was later released without charges.”

It was after this that the police posted a photo of the officer holding the boy while falsely claiming that he was seen “wandering around barefoot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s propaganda,” attorney Riley H. Ross III, who is representing Young and her family, told the Post. “Using this kid in a way to say, ‘This kid was in danger and the police were only there to save him,’ when the police actually caused the danger. That little boy is terrified because of what the police did.”

Young had to be taken to the hospital and treated for injuries resulting from the violent arrest before she was eventually released and reunited with her son.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is ignoring desperate Lindsey Graham and letting him ‘twist in the wind’: columnist

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

With his own re-election prospects in doubt, Donald Trump is spending no time on the campaign trail helping out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) who could be facing a stunning loss in conservative South Carolina.

Writing for the Week under a headline that reads, "Lindsey Graham, you're on your own," columnist Joel Mathis let Graham -- one of Trump's most ardent defenders -- know that he is only an afterthought in the president's self-centered world.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Someone’s reading our texts’: Tucker Carlson, UPS and the non-stolen Biden documents

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Fox News personality Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson is being widely mocked after regaling viewers of his top-rated cable news program on Wednesday with a bizarre, evidence-free tale of deep state-style espionage directed against him by unknown forces who allegedly stole a sheaf of top-secret documents with "damning" information about the Biden family, as it was in transit to him via UPS.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: White men go berserk after inserting themselves into dog park dispute between Black families

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

A man shouted racist abuse and another coughed on a Black woman after inserting themselves into an encounter at a California dog park.

Nicole Terrell and her 6-year-old daughter had taken their 6-month-old emotional support animal Thursday afternoon to Highlands Ranch Park, where another dog with a different Black family attacked their dog, reported KGO-TV.

"They apologized and they said they were leaving, and [said], 'I'm so sorry,'" Terrell said.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE