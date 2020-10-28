Philly police had been called many times to Walter Wallace Jr.’s house — sparking questions about why he was shot
PHILADELPHIA — Police were called dozens of times in recent months about problems at Walter Wallace Jr.’s home, and had responded twice Monday to reports of disturbances at the West Philadelphia house before two officers answered a third call and shot him as he approached them with a knife, according to law enforcement sources.What happened during those earlier visits — including which officers responded and how much they knew about Wallace’s mental health problems — remained unclear Tuesday. Asked at a news briefing, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw declined to offer details about any prior conta…
Breaking Banner
Right-wing robocallers Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman hit with 15 new felony charges one day after testifying in related case
2020 Election
BUSTED: Two GOP senators up for re-election pushed for a controversial casino after receiving donations from GOP megadonor indicted for money laundering
The long-haul effort has involved pressure from a powerful ally to President Trump, as well as tens of thousands of dollars in contributions from industry lobbyists and the casino developer — a riverboat casino mogul who has paid out millions of dollars in fraud cases.
Breaking Banner
Experts fear America is on the brink of civil war: ‘Millions of people are actively prepared to murder their countrymen’
Experts are warning that political violence could erupt around the election, but some believe the early stages of a civil conflict have already unfolded.
A new conflict would look nothing like the first Civil War, more than 150 years ago, and instead would likely resemble an insurgency like those seen in Colombia, Ireland and Syria -- and possibly already in the U.S., reported Vice.
“A conflict in the pre-insurgency stage is difficult to detect because most activities are underground and the insurgency has yet to make its presence felt through the use of violence,” the CIA Guide to the Analysis of Insurgency notes. “Moreover, actions conducted in the open can easily be dismissed as nonviolent political activity. During this stage, an insurgent movement is beginning to organize: leadership is emerging, and the insurgents are establishing a grievance and a group identity, beginning to recruit and train members, and stockpiling arms and supplies.”