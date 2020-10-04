Photo of Mark Meadows at Trump health briefing goes viral: ‘Better get that headache checked out’

A photograph of White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows went viral on Sunday after he spent the weekend dealing with President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 health problems.

The image of Meadows was taken on Sunday as Dr. Sean Conley was briefing reporters about the president’s condition. Conley predicted that Trump could leave the hospital as early as tomorrow even though his oxygen saturation had dipped below 94% on at least two occasions.

The photo was shared on Twitter by Reuter editor Corinne Perkins.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health. Photo by @erinscottphoto pic.twitter.com/zNfarjSLow — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) October 4, 2020

A day earlier, Meadows had expressed alarm at the president’s symptoms by calling his “vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning.” The remarks reportedly irritated the president.

Twitter users reacted to the photo by praising photographer Erin Scott. Others saw it as a bad sign for Trump’s chief of staff.

Read some of the responses below.

Reminiscent of this… pic.twitter.com/FoIGwswRLQ — IHOP Lobster Roll (@TigerMWD) October 4, 2020

Sometimes the words left unspoken are the ones that are the loudest. — Jess (@MirrorMan_jls) October 4, 2020

This picture provides more honest information than the actual health press conference updates, both of them — Moimeme&Toi (@womemeshi) October 4, 2020

That moment you realize they went with the plan you advised against that puts your earlier comments in stark contraction to what the white coat is saying on TV. You thought you’d work for Trump and not end up under a bus? That and resignation are the only exits. — Alex The Olive (@BobbyTallNH) October 4, 2020

A picture is worth a thousand talking points — hollyMASK (@hollysbirds) October 4, 2020

Where have I seen this behavior before 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KKEYYqIthj — Winter Vintner (@wintervintner) October 4, 2020

That pic was probably taken right about the moment Dr. Conley said they might release the president tomorrow. Meadows knows that isn't happening and sets up a barrage of questions when the president isn't discharged. — Yawning or Snarling (@letsstayengaged) October 4, 2020

A sign that things aren’t kosher here. — 💫Patsy💥Dryden ☘️🌊🦋🙏🏻🌺 (@Patta47cake) October 4, 2020

Looks like Mark is going through some things. — Joy Benson (@Joy_Benson) October 4, 2020

Or else Meadows has one of those pesky Covid headaches coming on. — Simone Kadden (@SimoneKadden) October 4, 2020

Trump's not going to like this picture. — hopefulresident (@hopefulresident) October 4, 2020

He may not be doing well and @MarkMeadows knows this is a mess on top of a mess. — Latasha Lester (@TodayitStarts) October 4, 2020

Caption: “How am I going to escape this self-created hell with an ounce of dignity or self-respect and still manage to have a job AND get a book deal?! It’s just too much.” — Patricia A. Smith🆘🍑🆘 (@nonconfromist) October 4, 2020

Is this head in hands an emotional reaction or is Meadows getting sick. Very much in the two week period. — LindaC (@LDCDee) October 4, 2020

Symptom: headache — Chris Freeman (@drchrisisfree) October 4, 2020

His inside voice is saying "we are so fucked" — Amy Schultz (@amicamy) October 4, 2020

This is the new “everything is fine” meme. — Yuri Baranovsky (@YuriBaranovsky) October 4, 2020

He should really not be touching his face. pic.twitter.com/Ps0SZdvD2X — ᴜɴʜɪɴɢᴇᴅ ʟᴇꜰᴛ ᴡɪɴɢ ᴍᴏʙꜱᴛᴇʀ 💋 (@MDH2K) October 4, 2020

Either frustration or his first COVID symptoms coming on. — skuberduber (@HuberShuber) October 4, 2020