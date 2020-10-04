Photo of Mark Meadows at Trump health briefing goes viral: ‘Better get that headache checked out’
A photograph of White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows went viral on Sunday after he spent the weekend dealing with President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 health problems.
The image of Meadows was taken on Sunday as Dr. Sean Conley was briefing reporters about the president’s condition. Conley predicted that Trump could leave the hospital as early as tomorrow even though his oxygen saturation had dipped below 94% on at least two occasions.
The photo was shared on Twitter by Reuter editor Corinne Perkins.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health. Photo by @erinscottphoto pic.twitter.com/zNfarjSLow
— corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) October 4, 2020
A day earlier, Meadows had expressed alarm at the president’s symptoms by calling his “vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning.” The remarks reportedly irritated the president.
Twitter users reacted to the photo by praising photographer Erin Scott. Others saw it as a bad sign for Trump’s chief of staff.
Read some of the responses below.
Reminiscent of this… pic.twitter.com/FoIGwswRLQ
— IHOP Lobster Roll (@TigerMWD) October 4, 2020
Sometimes the words left unspoken are the ones that are the loudest.
— Jess (@MirrorMan_jls) October 4, 2020
This picture provides more honest information than the actual health press conference updates, both of them
— Moimeme&Toi (@womemeshi) October 4, 2020
That moment you realize they went with the plan you advised against that puts your earlier comments in stark contraction to what the white coat is saying on TV.
You thought you’d work for Trump and not end up under a bus? That and resignation are the only exits.
— Alex The Olive (@BobbyTallNH) October 4, 2020
A picture is worth a thousand talking points
— hollyMASK (@hollysbirds) October 4, 2020
Where have I seen this behavior before 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KKEYYqIthj
— Winter Vintner (@wintervintner) October 4, 2020
That pic was probably taken right about the moment Dr. Conley said they might release the president tomorrow. Meadows knows that isn't happening and sets up a barrage of questions when the president isn't discharged.
— Yawning or Snarling (@letsstayengaged) October 4, 2020
A sign that things aren’t kosher here.
— 💫Patsy💥Dryden ☘️🌊🦋🙏🏻🌺 (@Patta47cake) October 4, 2020
Looks like Mark is going through some things.
— Joy Benson (@Joy_Benson) October 4, 2020
Or else Meadows has one of those pesky Covid headaches coming on.
— Simone Kadden (@SimoneKadden) October 4, 2020
Trump's not going to like this picture.
— hopefulresident (@hopefulresident) October 4, 2020
He may not be doing well and @MarkMeadows knows this is a mess on top of a mess.
— Latasha Lester (@TodayitStarts) October 4, 2020
Caption: “How am I going to escape this self-created hell with an ounce of dignity or self-respect and still manage to have a job AND get a book deal?! It’s just too much.”
— Patricia A. Smith🆘🍑🆘 (@nonconfromist) October 4, 2020
Is this head in hands an emotional reaction or is Meadows getting sick. Very much in the two week period.
— LindaC (@LDCDee) October 4, 2020
Symptom: headache
— Chris Freeman (@drchrisisfree) October 4, 2020
His inside voice is saying "we are so fucked"
— Amy Schultz (@amicamy) October 4, 2020
This is the new “everything is fine” meme.
— Yuri Baranovsky (@YuriBaranovsky) October 4, 2020
He should really not be touching his face. pic.twitter.com/Ps0SZdvD2X
— ᴜɴʜɪɴɢᴇᴅ ʟᴇꜰᴛ ᴡɪɴɢ ᴍᴏʙꜱᴛᴇʀ 💋 (@MDH2K) October 4, 2020
Either frustration or his first COVID symptoms coming on.
— skuberduber (@HuberShuber) October 4, 2020
Better get that headache checked out.
— BMc ~ VOTE BLUE (@Bmcs1975) October 4, 2020
Angry Trump aides are calling Amy Coney Barrett’s announcement the ‘Rose Garden massacre’ after COVID-19 outbreak
Appearing ON MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, former Trump White House official Omarosa Onee Manigault Newman revealed staffers at the White House are upset with the president over the Rose Garden ceremony that seems to have led to a COVID-19 outbreak. She also shed light on what might really be going on with President Donald J. Trump as he receives care at the facility. She spent some time there when she fractured her foot during the early part of her tenure with the Trump administration.
"I had an opportunity to go to Walter Reid and I spent a lot of time there because I was in that boot for about six months and I had to go back and forth," she said. I''m so grateful for my doctors there, but let me just tell you what it is like at Walter Reid. Particularly the presidential suite, probably one of the most advanced medical wings. They can fully support Donald Trump and his COVID diagnosis. The only comfort I have is knowing he is only a mile away from George Washington hospital where they, too, are part of the umbrella of medical care and the director there can also handle any kind of presidential incidents. But why go and expose the staff, the secret service, the military aides, the wonderful staff in the residence, even the junior staffers you see there going in and out? They're at risk in the Trump White House."
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health. Photo by @erinscottphoto pic.twitter.com/zNfarjSLow
‘He’s very sick’: Ex-Trump official says president needs to drop out and deal with his COVID-19 ‘brain fog and lung damage’
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was asked Sunday morning whether or not he thought President Donald J. Trump would develop a different level of hubris, humility and compassion for the more than 200,000 people who have died from COVID-19 now that he has become infected himself.
"Okay, so the short answer is no, Alex, and the longer answer is they haven't even changed the optional mask protocol at the White House, so, no," he said. "It's not in his personality, but I think he's very sick...those doctors are now part of the Trump reality distortion field. They're either saying that stuff to comfort him, or they're saying that stuff because he's compelling them to say it, and the truth of the matter is he's very sick. He's not going to make it to the debate. Anyone who looks at this situation knows that, so it will be interesting as to what the campaign will do as a contingency plan given the fact the president is not going to make the debate next week."