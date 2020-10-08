Pittsburgh officials ask COVID-infected Trump to stay away from their city

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported earlier this week that President Donald Trump’s campaign is weighing whether to hold an event with the president in Pittsburgh on Monday.

However, two local officials took to Twitter shortly afterward to ask the president to stay away.

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star reports that Allegheny County Executive Ryan Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto both poured cold water on any prospective presidential visit, which would come at a time when the president would likely still be contagious.

“Thanks but no thanks,” wrote Fitzgerald on Twitter. “After a spike this summer, we are doing very well on stopping the spread of COVID-19. We won’t jeopardize that success & I hope the *President of the United States* would never deliberately try to do so.”

“I thought those who even were in the presence of COVID-19 are to quarantine for 14 days?” Peduto asked rhetorically on Twitter. “One sure way that Pittsburgh’s residents can be heard… Vote… like your life depends on it.”

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star notes that a Monday visit would still be “less than 14 days from when Trump first tested positive, and much less for positive tests from other White House staff.”