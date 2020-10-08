Pittsburgh officials ask COVID-infected Trump to stay away from their city
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported earlier this week that President Donald Trump’s campaign is weighing whether to hold an event with the president in Pittsburgh on Monday.
However, two local officials took to Twitter shortly afterward to ask the president to stay away.
The Pennsylvania Capital-Star reports that Allegheny County Executive Ryan Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto both poured cold water on any prospective presidential visit, which would come at a time when the president would likely still be contagious.
“Thanks but no thanks,” wrote Fitzgerald on Twitter. “After a spike this summer, we are doing very well on stopping the spread of COVID-19. We won’t jeopardize that success & I hope the *President of the United States* would never deliberately try to do so.”
“I thought those who even were in the presence of COVID-19 are to quarantine for 14 days?” Peduto asked rhetorically on Twitter. “One sure way that Pittsburgh’s residents can be heard… Vote… like your life depends on it.”
The Pennsylvania Capital-Star notes that a Monday visit would still be “less than 14 days from when Trump first tested positive, and much less for positive tests from other White House staff.”
Biden rejects Trump’s demand to delay debates: ‘Erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar’
Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump's demand that the remaining presidential debates be delayed.
During an interview with Fox Business, Trump blasted the Commission on Presidential Debates for a decision to use a virtual format for the next event, which was prompted by the president's personal battle with COVID-19.
"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump told Fox Business in the telephone interview. "You sit behind a computer and do a debate, it's ridiculous. And then they cut you off whenever they want."
How down-ballot candidates could help Democrats flip Texas
Like many others in Texas politics, Wendy Davis spent much of 2018 scratching her head over fellow Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s insurgent campaign against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
Just four years earlier, Davis lost her bid for governor to Republican Greg Abbott by 20 points, a margin of defeat shared by several other Democratic statewide candidates that year. It seemed like an implausible jump from those losses to O’Rourke only losing by 2.5 points in 2018.
But Davis, who's now a candidate for Congress, noticed a key difference between O’Rourke’s Senate race and the Texas Democratic campaigns of 2014: There was a robust lineup of Democratic candidates down ballot running for the U.S. House, the state Legislature and other local campaigns. That wasn’t the case in 2014.